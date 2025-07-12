Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz Earning?

For Brooklyn’s Edgar Berlanga, the upcoming clash with Hamzah Sheeraz marks a critical turning point in his career. Once an overlooked name in boxing, Berlanga was thrust into the spotlight after sharing the ring with Canelo Alvarez, despite falling short in that bout. A win over Sheeraz could earn ‘The Chosen One’ another shot at the Mexican superstar. And a fight with Canelo? That means serious money.

Sheeraz’s rise has mirrored Berlanga’s in some ways. Promoted by Queensberry, the British talent quickly made waves in the middleweight division. But earlier this year, he hit a bump in the road with a split decision draw against Carlos Adames. Instead of chasing a rematch and a title, Sheeraz opted to move up to super middleweight—a bold move fueled by the promise of a potential Canelo payday, backed by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. Now, both men are fighting not just for pride, but for a life-changing amount of money.

How much is Edgar Berlanga making? Estimated fight purse and more

The exact amount that ‘The Chosen One’ is making from the bout remains a mystery. However, a glance through his past bouts and the payout he collected from them gives you a rough idea of how much he would pocket from the Sheeraz bout. When the 28-year-old started his career, he was making $1000 per fight, which eventually rose to $4000 per fight and later $10,000.

Berlanga later signed with a manager, which immediately bumped up earnings to $60,000 and later $300,000. According to sources, Berlanga made between $500,000 and $700,000 for his win over Roamer Alexis Angulo in 2022. In his next fight against Jason Quigley, the knockout artist collected a similar purse, but reportedly received 60% of the pay-per-view share, making a total of approximately $1 million.

Meanwhile, in his bout against Padraig McCrory in February last year, Berlanga was paid $800,000. This brings us to Berlanga’s biggest fight purse to date, which was against Canelo Alvarez. While the exact number varies widely, it’s understood that he made multi-millions from this fight. Some sources estimate that he pocketed $1- $3 million; meanwhile, others suggest the number could be upwards of $10 million.

Regardless, after losing to Canelo, Berlanga wanted a tune-up fight against Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz, which took place on a co-main event. This quickly brought down his purse payout. Some sources say he made 25% of what he could have made if he had been headlining an event. Considering all this, Berlanga may make an estimated $1 to $1.5 million from his fight against Hamzah Sheeraz.

Hamzah Sheeraz’s estimated fight purse

Details about Hamzah Sheeraz’s past fight purses are scarce, as neither he nor his promoter frequently discloses exact figures. However, according to Sporty Salaries, Sheeraz made $100k for the fight against Austin Williams in 2024. Besides that, not much is known about Sheeraz’s past purses.

However, given the high-profile nature of the Berlanga fight, Sheeraz is expected to earn the biggest purse of his career, estimated between $500,000 and $800,000. If he defeats Berlanga, that figure could rise significantly, with a potential future bout against Canelo Alvarez promising an even larger payday.

Clearly, the bout is important for both Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz, if not for their career trajectory, then for their earning potential. What do you think about their payouts?