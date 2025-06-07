Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Jai Opetaia and Claudio Squeo Earning? Undercard Salary and More

Jai Opetaia is back on home soil and looking to deliver yet another statement performance as he gears up to defend his IBF cruiserweight title against Claudio Squeo. This marks Jai Opetaia’s second fight in Australia this year, and while his opponent may not be a household name, Squeo comes in with an unbeaten record and something to prove. It’s the kind of matchup that could get interesting fast, an elite champion facing a hungry, undefeated challenger trying to shock the boxing world. With whispers of a potential unification bout against Gilberto Ramírez growing louder, Jai Opetaia knows he can’t afford to slip here.

The bout is set for Sunday, June 8, and will be broadcasted live on DAZN, starting at 10am BST / 7pm AEST. For fans tuning in, the stakes go beyond belts. This is about momentum, legacy, and the money that follows both. And with that in mind, let’s dive into what both fighters are expected to earn from this clash.

How much are Jai Opetaia and Claudio Squeo making? Estimate purse and more

Jai Opetaia’s rise in the boxing world hasn’t just earned him titles, it’s built him a fortune. With an estimated net worth north of $2.5 million, Jai Opetaia is currently raking in anywhere between $400,000 to $500,000 per pay-per-view bout. Not bad for a fighter whose purse was reportedly just $7,000 back in 2018 when he stopped Benjamin Kelleher. From there, it was a steady climb, $25K payouts for early wins over Lukas Paszkowsky and Navosa Ioata, then $50K after taking down Nikolas Charalampous. The checks kept getting bigger. $75K, then $100K, then $200K, before peaking at a massive $750K purse when he outclassed Jack Massey.

Remember his explosive first-round KO over Ellis Zorro in 2023? That earned Jai Opetaia a cool $275K. And when he took out David Nyika with a fourth-round knockout on January, 2025, his base purse hit $500K, plus a reported 60% cut of the pay-per-view revenue. Not too shabby. Now, as the 27-0 boxer returns to action against unbeaten Claudio Squeo for the IBF cruiserweight title and Ring Magazine cruiserweight titles, the official numbers haven’t been released, but don’t be surprised if Jai Opetaia walks away with an even bigger payday this time.

How much are Conor Wallace and other undercard fighters earning

Conor Wallace, the talented light heavyweight from Northern Ireland, has quietly been building both his resume and his bank account inside the ring. After scoring a sixth-round TKO over Jack Gipp for a reported purse of $50,000, Wallace’s stock, and his paychecks both have been on the rise. His title defense against Jerome Pampellone on August 28, 2024, saw him pocket a career-best $150,000. Interestingly, despite an impressive eighth-round TKO win over Asemahle Wellem, Conor Wallace’s purse for that fight dipped slightly to $100,000, while Wellem took home just $50,000. It all adds up to a growing net worth, which is now estimated around $500,000, thanks to fight purses and solid sponsorship deals.

As for his upcoming clash with Dylan Colin, the official fight purses haven’t been disclosed yet. But there’s a lot riding on this one. Both Wallace and Colin have suffered just one professional loss, and with this being their first outing of 2025, the pressure is on to avoid a second blemish. Colin, coming off a defeat, will be hungry to bounce back, while Wallace looks to keep his momentum going.

As for the rest of the undercard, while the exact fight purses haven’t been disclosed, likely because many of the fighters are still building their names, the lineup promises to deliver some exciting matchups. With all that in mind, how do you see the full card shaping up? And do you think Jai Opetaia is in for a straightforward win against the undefeated Claudio Squeo?