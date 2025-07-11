Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano Earning? Undercard Salary and More

Boxing history will be made as Jake Paul’s vision becomes reality with the sport’s first-ever all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden. Headlining the landmark event is the trilogy showdown between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, supported by seven undercard bouts, all featuring female boxers. This historic moment pays homage to the sport’s often overlooked roots, dating as far back as 1722 when Elizabeth Wilkinson fought Hannah Hyfield in London. For centuries, women in boxing have battled for visibility, fair compensation, and respect. But now, with growing promotion, especially from Jake Paul, the spotlight is finally where it belongs.

On top of it, ahead of fight night, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson already placed a friendly $1 million bet over video call: Paul backing Amanda Serrano, and Tyson siding with Katie Taylor. Their November 15 rematch at AT&T Stadium stirred controversy after Serrano accused the judges of being “shady,” claiming, “I knew the judges would be shady… She headbutts in every fight.” Now, with the undisputed world super lightweight belts on the line, this final chapter promises high drama. And as fans await the winner, one burning question is: just how much will the fighters earn?

How much will Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano make for their trilogy clash?

As the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 showdown draws near, fans are buzzing with anticipation, not just for the action in the ring but also for what the fighters might earn. While official payout figures have yet to be released, informed estimates can be made based on their previous purses and current promotional momentum. Both the 39-year-old and Amanda Serrano are regarded as two of the most accomplished female boxers in the sport. In their last encounter, though the then 38-year-old Taylor walked away with a disputed unanimous decision, reports suggest she earned approximately $6.1 million. On the other hand, despite the loss, the Puerto Rican southpaw reportedly out-earned her rival, taking home an estimated $8 million.

Now, with their trilogy bout headlining boxing’s first-ever all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden, expectations are high. The event, promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and broadcast on Netflix, is poised to be a major financial success. Based on previous trends and the event’s significance, both Taylor and Serrano are expected to earn around $6 million or more for this fight.

How much are Alycia Baumgardner and other undercard fighters estimated to be making

Alycia Baumgardner launched her professional boxing career on March 4, 2017, and has since competed in 17 bouts, winning 16 of them. Her sole defeat came against Christina Linardatou, a loss she later avenged in a title defense last year. But what’s upsetting is that, according to ESPN, she only earned under $5,000 per fight during the early years of her career.

However, her breakthrough moment came in November 2021, when she stopped England’s Terri Harper via fourth-round TKO, earning a reported $25,000. That victory elevated her status and paychecks. In her 2023 rematch with Linardatou, InsideSport reported Baumgardner’s guaranteed purse at $350,000, with a potential 50–60% share in pay-per-view revenue. And for her last bout against Delfine Persoon, Global Combat Collective won the purse bid at $500,000. Of that, $50,000 is reserved as a winner’s bonus, with the remaining $450,000 split 70/30. That structure means Baumgardner could earn roughly $315,000, while Persoon is expected to receive around $135,000. But, following the fight, Baumgardner was reported to have earned a guaranteed $350,000, along with PPV incentives.

While exact details regarding her fighter purse against Jennifer Miranda for the July 11 card remain under wraps, including those for the undercard bouts, anticipation is high. With the event being broadcast globally on Netflix, the spectacle marks a historic moment for women’s boxing. And with big names like Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor, and Alycia Baumgardner on the card, who are your picks for the main event and the stacked undercard lineup?