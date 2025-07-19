Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios Earning? Undercard Salary and More

The boxing world is bracing for a spectacle at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 19, where a 46-year-old icon returns for one more shot at glory. Manny Pacquiao—arguably one of the greatest professional boxers of all time—is back after four years to challenge the WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. For fans, the stakes are sky-high. For the fighters, so are the checks.’El Azteca’

The Filipino legend, now boasting a career ledger of 62‑8‑2 with 39 knockouts, hasn’t fought a professional bout since his unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2021. His mere return, after years as a senator, is a reminder of boxing’s money magnetism. “I’m not coming back for money but for glory,” the PacMan shared in May. He added, “I missed training, the media and promoting a fight, being cheered by millions of fans.” Those cheers, however, still come with millions of dollars.

How much will Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrio make for their trilogy clash?

According to The Sporting News’ Teddy Ricketson, “Reports suggest that the challenger looks to make a base of $12 million and will take home a significant portion of the PPV sales. It is estimated that Pacquiao could end up between $17 million and $18 million for the fight.” Oliver Jones of Marca echoed that sentiment, writing: “Pacquiao will earn more than $10 million… This could bring his total earnings to around $17 or $18 million.”

As for the reigning champion, “Mario Barrios expects to earn between $500,000 and $1 million. … Barrios will also receive a good portion of the television revenue, but even so, his net income will not exceed $2.5 million, according to experts,” the same report revealed. That still marks the richest night of Barrios’ career, surpassing the $1.5 million purse he received in his bout with Gervonta Davis.

With Manny Pacquiao’s career earnings already eclipsing $575 million, including a jaw-dropping $130 million payday from the 2015 Floyd Mayweather super-fight, this night might not be his biggest—but it reaffirms why his presence remains a draw that “impacts both inside and outside the world of professional boxing.”

How much are Tim Tszyu, Sebastian Fundora, and other undercard fighters estimated to be making?

Beyond Pacquiao‑Barrios, the undercard boasts some staggering names, though official purse figures for July 19 have not yet been disclosed for them. To give context, historical numbers from their prior bouts shed light on what could be expected.

Australian star Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora are meeting in a rematch on this card. In their first clash back in March 2024, Tszyu earned a career‑high $10 million, per Boxing News 24’s Jay McIntyre, who noted: “The 29‑year‑old Tszyu… will get a $10M purse [AU $15 million] for his fight against replacement opponent Fundora… on Prime PPV.” However, since then, the roles have pretty much reversed, and Fundora is the defending champion this time around. Therefore, the ‘Towering Inferno’ could be earning much higher than the Australian. Some reports suggest the figure may be around $3-5 million. Meanwhile, the challenger Tim Tszyu could be earning between $1 and 3 million.

Sebastian Fundora’s recent earnings history offers a benchmark. For his March 2025 bout with Chordale Booker, Marca reported: “Guaranteed purse: $500,000… PPV percentage: 60%… Estimated earnings with 500,000 PPV purchases: $1.8 million.” His biggest payday to date remains the $3 million he cleared (including PPV) in his first encounter with Tszyu.

As for the other title fight on the card, Brandon Figueroa is set to face Joet Gonzalez, though purse details are also pending. Historical numbers from his rematch with Stephen Fulton suggest that he may earn anywhere between 500k to 750k for the fight against Gonzalez. For his rematch with Stephen Fulton, he earned a guaranteed $750,000.

So there you have it. The PBC is shelling out the big bucks in an effort to make Manny Pacquiao’s return all the more grand. Will the PacMan take home the WBC title or will Mario Barrios show he deserves to be the champion remains to be seen. What do you think?