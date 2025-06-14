Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Are Richardson Hitchins, George Kambosos Jr., Andy Cruz, and Others Earning?

A stacked roster of boxing talent is set to light up the squared circle on June 14 at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York. Headlining the night, George Kambosos Jr. looks to dethrone Richardson Hitchins and claim the IBF super lightweight title, while Andy Cruz gears up for his sixth professional outing. With big names and high stakes, fans can expect an electrifying evening of action.

But while the fighters prepare to battle it out under the bright lights, another question looms large—what are they getting paid? Kambosos Jr., a seasoned star in Australian boxing, faces Hitchins, a rising force eager to climb the ranks. But does that mean the more experienced fighter walks away with the bigger paycheck? And how do the rest of the fighters on the card stack up financially? Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the fight purses for the night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos estimated salary

Unfortunately, the exact payouts for Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr. haven’t been disclosed. However, looking at their previous fight purses can offer a rough estimate of what they might earn for their upcoming clash. Kambosos’ earliest known paycheck came in his bout against Qamil Balla, which earned him $10,000. That figure jumped to $166,666 for his 2020 victory over Lee Selby. The following year, Kambosos faced Teofimo Lopez in a career-defining fight that reportedly netted him $2 million, though some sources suggest it may have been closer to $1.2 million due to Triller’s defaulting on the purse bid.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr (@georgekambososjr) Expand Post

His upset win over Lopez catapulted him into the boxing spotlight, securing a guaranteed $10 million payday for his undisputed title bout against Devin Haney. The rematch brought in another $6 million. However, back-to-back losses to Haney hurt his market value, and Kambosos reportedly earned $5.5 million in his most recent high-profile fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Following a rebound win over Jake Wyllie earlier this year, Kambosos is likely set to earn an estimated $3–4 million for his bout with Hitchins. As for Richardson Hitchins, details around his past purses remain limited, largely because he’s still a rising star. However, given that he enters the fight as the reigning IBF super lightweight champion, his estimated payday could be in the range of $1.5–2 million.

Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro and the undercard estimated salary

Cuba’s Andy Cruz has quickly made waves in the professional boxing world, thanks to his stellar amateur background and Olympic gold medal. However, with only a handful of pro bouts under his belt, information on his earnings remains limited. One key insight came in 2023, when Cruz became embroiled in a legal dispute with his co-promoter, New Champions Promotions, LLC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matchroom Boxing (@matchroomboxing) Expand Post

Court filings revealed that Matchroom Boxing, his other co-promoter, had paid $500,000 between fight purses, alongside a signing bonus. Of that amount, NCP claimed $100,000, asserting their right to 25% of Cruz’s earnings. Regardless, Cruz reportedly earned $200,000 for his bout against Antonio Moran, which took place on the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov. Beyond that, details surrounding his other fight purses remain scarce.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The same goes for his upcoming opponent, Hironori Mishiro, as well as the rest of the undercard fighters, making it difficult to provide accurate purse estimates for the event.

That being said, it appears that the fight purse details of the boxers on tonight’s card are largely a mystery, but Hitchins and Kambosos Jr. can be expected to take a seven-figure home. What are your thoughts on their fight purses?