Boxing Fight Purse: How Much Will Oleksandr Usyk, Rico Verhoeven,  Hamzah Sheeraz, and Others Earn?

Oleksandr Usyk is set to return to the boxing ring. But this time, he faces a completely different and intriguing challenge. On May 23, the unified heavyweight champion will put his WBC title on the line against former GLORY kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven. The spectacle is set to take place near the Pyramids of Giza.

So, before the heavyweight stars collide in this highly anticipated boxing showdown, let’s take a closer look at how much Oleksandr Usyk, Rico Verhoeven, and the other stars on this weekend’s card could earn from the event.



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Boxing purse for Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven

When it comes to boxing purses, the Ukrainian fighter has been making serious money from his recent fights. Oleksandr Usyk reportedly earned between $30 million and $45 million for his first undisputed heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury in May 2024.

Once he became the champion, the purse got gargantuan. The Ukrainian reportedly earned between $105 million and $114 million for the rematch in December 2024.

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Then, for the Daniel Dubois rematch last year, Oleksandr Usyk made a whopping $132.3 million, according to Ukrainian outlet RBC Ukraine.

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Based on those disclosed purses, many expect Usyk to once again earn a massive payday since the Saudis are involved with this event as well. However, according to Bet365, the heavyweight champion is projected to make only around $40 million for the fight against Rico Verhoeven. While that figure is considerably lower than his previous earnings, it still represents a huge compensation package for the Ukrainian heavyweight star.

On the other hand, Verhoeven appears to be on course for the biggest payday of his career. Reports suggest the former GLORY champion mostly earned just over a million dollars during his kickboxing reign. But Bet365 projects that the Dutchman could take home nearly $12 million for the crossover boxing clash, roughly 12 times more than what he made competing in kickboxing.

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Imago Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury – Heavyweight Boxing RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MAY 19: Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine beats Tyson Fury not seen of United Kingdom to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 19, 2024. Riyad Suudi Arabistan. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxMohammedxSaadx

Now, with the headliners’ expected boxing payouts laid out, let’s take a look at how much the other fighters on the card are expected to earn.

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Other boxers’ purses for purses for Glory in Giza event

Before the main event, Hamzah Sheeraz and Alem Begić will battle for the WBO World Super Middleweight title. And just like the headliners, both fighters are projected to receive respectable purses for the clash.

According to reports, Hamzah Sheeraz earned around $5 million for his fight against Edgar Berlanga, and he could reportedly pocket at least another million for facing Alem Begić. Unfortunately, Begić has not publicly disclosed the payouts from his previous boxing appearances. However, he could still earn close to the million-dollar mark for challenging Sheeraz for the title.

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Following that, Jack Catterall is set to return to the ring against Shakhram Giyasov with the WBA Regular Welterweight title on the line. As for Catterall’s purse, MARCA suggested that he earned close to $750,000 for his fight against Harlem Eubank.

With that in mind, the British boxer could very well cross the million-dollar mark for his next outing. However, there is far less public information available regarding Giyasov’s boxing purses, though some reports suggest he has earned over a million dollars in total throughout his professional career.

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Most of the reported purses for the Usyk vs. Verhoeven card remain under wraps. Still, given the scale of the event and the attention surrounding it, it would not be surprising if many of the participants walk away with substantial paydays, with more accurate figures potentially surfacing after the event concludes.