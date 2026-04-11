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Boxing Fight Purse: What Are Tyson Fury, Arslanbek Makhmudov, Conor Benn, and Others’ Expected Earnings?

Sudeep Sinha

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Apr 11, 2026 | 1:38 AM EDT

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Boxing Fight Purse: What Are Tyson Fury, Arslanbek Makhmudov, Conor Benn, and Others’ Expected Earnings?

Sudeep Sinha

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Apr 11, 2026 | 1:38 AM EDT

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Tyson Fury has appeared in some of the biggest fights in recent boxing history. Although he retired from the sport after his two losses to Oleksandr Usyk, the money appears to have brought back ‘The Gypsy King’ to the sport that gave him everything. Fury will face Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK. But he is not the only big name on the card.

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On the co-main event of the night, Conor Benn takes on Regis Prograis after leaving Matchroom Boxing with a very public fallout. But it was worth it, at least money-wise. But the big question still remains: How much are Tyson Fury, Arslanbek Makhmudov, Conor Benn, and Regis Prograis making from the fight? Here’s everything you need to know about their purses before the event kicks off. 

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Purses for Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov 

In a clip revealed by Netflix from Fury’s reality show, ‘At Home with the Furys,’ Tyson Fury revealed he was offered a massive amount of money for the fight. 

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“I’ve just had a ground-shaking, earth-shattering offer,” Fury said in the clip. “Literally like a Ronaldo offer.”

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While Fury hasn’t revealed the exact numbers, there are some reports that claim to know what the Brit was talking about. According to the Sun, ‘The Gypsy King’ is set to earn $25.3 million or £18.8million from the fight. Even though the number is indeed massive, it’s quite the drop from what he made against Oleksandr Usyk. 

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Fury took home around $114.4 million or £85million for his first fight with Usyk in 2024. In their first fight, the pair split a combined purse of $201.8 million or £150 million. As for Fury’s Russian opponent, reports have revealed that Makhmudov will make a career-high payday of between $1.5 million and $3 million. For the Russian, this is a huge pay hike since he made $350,000 or £260,700 in his last fight. 

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Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis purses

For Conor Benn, most people already know how much the Brit is making from the fight. It was previously revealed that Benn signed with Zuffa Boxing for a staggering $15 million or approximately £11.19 million. Although there is some speculation suggesting that this amount could be for multiple fights. But there’s no confirmation regarding that. 

Details about Regis Prograis’ purse, on the other hand, don’t appear to be publicly available. However, Salary Leaks claims that Prograis is set to make $3 million from the fight. Even though the number is unconfirmed, Sporty Salaries has claimed that Prograis previously made $250,000 or £186,200 for his last fight against Joseph Diaz. So, it’s a big jump for Prograis. 

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Unfortunately, details regarding purses for the rest of the fighters on the card are unavailable. But clearly, the main event and co-main event fighters of the card are making pretty decent money from their fights.

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Sudeep Sinha

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Sudeep Sinha is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports with over two years of experience covering the science at the ES RingSide Desk. Known for sharp fight-night coverage and detailed analysis, Sudeep has become one of the desk’s leading boxing minds. His work has been featured on major platforms such as Sports Illustrated, Daily Mail, and Yahoo Sports, where he covers everything from amateur boxing developments to high-profile controversies like Ryan Garcia career arc. Sudeep balances his professional writing career with a personal passion for reading, cycling, and lively debates about boxing match-ups and trends on social media. He takes pride in delivering engaging stories that resonate with both hardcore boxing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, providing clear insights into fighter strategies, training, and the evolving dynamics of the sport.

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