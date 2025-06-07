Boxing Fight Tonight: Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila Date, Time, Livestream & Undercard Details

In the mood for some pugilistic action? Well, Top Rank has got a night full of jabs, crosses, and uppercuts ready for you! On tonight’s fight card, Abdullah Mason and Jeremia Nakathila are set to give you a night to remember from Norfolk, Virginia. However, there seems to be some drama, and the night hasn’t even begun.

Originally, the event was supposed to be headlined by former WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis and Edwin De Los Santos. But in a twist of fate, ‘The Businessman’ came in 4.3 pounds over the 135-pound limit during the final weigh-ins, and the fight is now in the gutters. Still, the night must go on, hence, Mason and Nakathila have been given the opportunity to headline the main card. Before the event begins, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action.

Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila: Time, date, venue

Bedford, Ohio’s 21-year-old undefeated 18-0 Mason will take on seasoned 26-4 Jeremia Nakathila of Uukwanangaya, Namibia at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Interestingly, considered by many as a masterpiece, the Scope Arena features the world’s largest reinforced thin-shell concrete dome crafted by Italian architect and engineer Pier Luigi Nervi.

The facility can comfortably house 10,253 people for the boxing event. In case you want to catch the action live from the venue, the main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 7th, with Mason and Nakathila’s ring walk expected to be around 12:00 a.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. PT. However, these timings can vary drastically depending on the fights on the undercard.

If you’re planning a trip to Norfolk for the fight, good news—there are still some seats available, although they’re selling fast. According to Ticketmaster, ticket prices range from $70 for standard seats to $4,770 for front-row action at the Scope Arena. But what if you can’t make it to the venue? The good news is that the fight is available for streaming!

Where to watch Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila

Can’t make it to the venue? No problem. The entire event will be available to livestream in the United States on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and Disney+. If you don’t want to miss a second of the event, the coverage kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the main card expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. Notably, the Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila fight is not a pay-per-view event, which means ESPN+ subscribers can stream the action at no extra cost.

If you don’t already have an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll need to sign up to access the event. Here are your current options: Monthly Plan–$11.99/month, annual Plan–$119.99/year (Save about 15% vs. monthly), Disney Bundle Trio Basic–$16.99/month (includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu – all with ads), UFC PPV Bundle–Pricing varies, typically for special events. Keep in mind, pricing and availability may vary depending on your location. So, check your local listings or the ESPN+ website for the most accurate details.

Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila undercard details

There are several great fights on the undercard of Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila. In case you needed the specifics, here’s everything you need.

Fights Weight Class Titles on the line Rounds Tiger Johnson (15-0, 7 KOs) vs. Janelson Bocachica (17-3-1, 11 KOs) Welterweight No Titles 10 Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) vs. Etoundi Michel William (16-1, 12 KOs) Middleweight No Titles 10 Keon Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Michael Velez-Garcia (3-0, 2 KOs) Welterweight No Titles 6 Euri Cedeno (11-0-1, 10 KOs) vs. Abel Mina (18-3-1, 9 KOs) Middleweight No Titles 10 Daric Davis (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Naheem Parker (5-2, 2 KOs) Lightweight No Titles 6 Patrick O’Connor (Debut) vs. Marcus Smith (2-1, 2 KOs) Cruiserweight No Titles 4

That being said, while the incident with Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos might have turned some people away, the event still has some great bouts worth viewing. Let us know about your predictions on the fights, and which one are you most excited to watch?