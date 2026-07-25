Boxing Fight Tonight: Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga Date, Time, Venue, Undercard, and Live Stream Details

Former two-time unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on Saturday, July 25, when he faces Kristian Prenga in a heavyweight bout headlining “The Comeback” at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The fight marks Joshua’s first outing of 2026 and could pave the way for a long-awaited showdown with Tyson Fury later this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga fight, including the date, start time, venue, undercard, and live streaming details.

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When Is Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga? Date, Time, and Venue

Anthony Joshua and Kristian Prenga will square off on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM BST, which is 1:00 PM ET, 12:00 PM CT, and 10:00 AM PT for viewers in the United States.

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Joshua and Prenga are expected to make their ring walks at around 10:45 PM BST (5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT). As with most boxing events, the exact timing will depend on the length of the undercard bouts, so the main event could begin slightly earlier or later than expected.

Fans can expect a full evening of action before the heavyweight headliner takes center stage, with several title fights and undercard contests scheduled ahead of Joshua’s return to the ring.

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Where Can You Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga Live?

Boxing fans looking to catch all the live action from Saudi Arabia can stream the entire event through DAZN. The sports streaming network holds the exclusive worldwide broadcasting rights for the entire card. Viewers can watch the live coverage through the DAZN app on smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, or computers.

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This event is being broadcast as a Pay-Per-View event. In the United Kingdom, fans can purchase the standalone fight package for £19.99, while US viewers can buy the broadcast for $59.99 on top of a standard DAZN account.

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Subscribers who hold a DAZN Ultimate Tier plan will receive access to the live card at no extra cost. Listeners in the UK can also tune in for live radio audio coverage of the fights through talkSPORT.

What Is the Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga Fight Card?

Anthony Joshua returns to headline “The Comeback” against Kristian Prenga in a heavyweight clash. Joshua will be looking to build on his knockout win over Jake Paul, while Prenga steps into the biggest fight of his career carrying a 20-1 record, with every one of his victories coming by knockout.

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Away from the main event, two world titles will also be on the line. Hamzah Sheeraz defends his WBO super-middleweight belt against Simon Zachenhuber, while Josh Kelly faces Caoimhin Agyarko with his IBF super-welterweight title at stake.

There is plenty of depth elsewhere on the card as well. Japanese prospect Reito Tsutsumi meets Alvino Herrera at super featherweight, Olympic champion Oleksandr Khyzhniak takes on Lenny Patrach at light heavyweight, and Indian boxer Nishant Dev faces Cesar Diaz at super welterweight. Jacob Bank and Pawel August round out the featured bouts in an unbeaten super-middleweight showdown.

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With world titles, rising prospects, and one of boxing’s biggest stars returning to the ring, the event promises a packed night of action from start to finish.