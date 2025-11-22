Boxing Fight Tonight: David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde Date, Time, and Streaming Details

Another action-packed night awaits boxing fans as David Benavidez returns to defend his WBC and WBA light heavyweight titles against Anthony Yarde. Both men successfully made weight on Friday, with Benavidez coming in at 174.3 pounds and Yarde at 173.9 pounds, joining the 14 other fighters set for the undercard.

Now, all that remains is the short but electric walk to the squared circle. David Benavidez aims to extend his undefeated streak, while Anthony Yarde looks to continue climbing back into the elite ranks since his loss to Artur Beterbiev in 2023. If you’re planning to catch the action live, here’s everything you need to know about Saturday night’s showdown.

What time will the Benavidez vs. Yarde fight start? Date and venue

The fight goes down on November 22 at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. If you were hoping to experience the action live, you’re out of luck—tickets are already sold out. But fans watching from home can still catch every moment, as the event will be available exclusively on DAZN PPV. The pay-per-view is priced at £24.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US.

When buying the PPV, viewers get two choices. Purchase the PPV on its own and receive a seven-day free trial of DAZN, or bundle it with an annual DAZN subscription and get one month free, unlocking access to over 185 fight nights a year. The action begins at 12 am PT/3 pm ET/8 pm GMT/11 pm KSA, with the main event ring walks expected around 6:04 pm PT/9:04 pm ET/ 2:04 am (Sun) GMT/5:04 am (Sun) KSA.

However, these timings may shift depending on how quickly—or slowly—the undercard bouts play out. And speaking of the undercard, there’s much more to this event than just the showdown between Benavidez and Yarde.

David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde undercard

The Benavidez vs. Yarde showdown is backed by a stacked undercard featuring multiple world-title bouts and rising stars ready to seize the spotlight. Devin Haney looks to cement his status as one of boxing’s elite as he moves up once again, challenging the undefeated Brian Norman Jr. for the WBO welterweight championship. Norman, fresh off a dominant win over Jin Sasaki, enters as a heavy-handed champion determined to protect his perfect record.

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez also makes his Saudi Arabia debut, defending his WBA, WBC, and IBF super flyweight titles against the unbeaten Fernando Daniel Martinez in one of the night’s most intriguing matchups. Adding even more firepower, 21-year-old sensation Abdullah Mason battles Britain’s Sam Noakes for the vacant WBO lightweight belt. It’s a thrilling meeting between two undefeated knockout artists. Rounding out the action, Vito Mielnicki Jr. faces Samuel Nmomah in a promising welterweight clash.

Clearly, there’s a lot to watch out for on Saturday night. But which fight are you more eager to watch?