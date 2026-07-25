Boxing Fight Tonight: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Date, Time, Venue, Undercard, and Live Stream Details

Errol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu isn’t just another fight. It’s the return of a former pound-for-pound star against a hungry ex-world champion determined to shine on home soil. With anticipation building across the boxing world, there’s more to this blockbuster than what happens after the opening bell. Here’s everything you need to know before the action begins.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Date, Start Time, and Venue

Boxing fans won’t have to wait much longer, as Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu are set to clash on Saturday, July 25, 2026 (U.S. date) in one of the year’s most anticipated matchups. The fight takes place at Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia, meaning local fans will watch the action unfold on Sunday, July 26. The main card gets underway at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, while viewers in Australia can tune in from 11:00 a.m. AEST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 12:00 a.m. ET, although that could shift depending on how long the undercard fights last. For Spence, it’s a long-awaited return after nearly three years away from the ring. For Tszyu, it’s a chance to headline in front of his home crowd, adding even more excitement to a fight that has boxing fans eager for the opening bell.

Where to Watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Live: TV Channel and Streaming Details

Fans around the world have multiple ways to catch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu live. In the United States, the event will be available as a Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) Pay-Per-View on Prime Video and DAZN. Fans can purchase the PPV through either platform, while DAZN Ultimate subscribers in eligible regions can watch the event at no additional cost. The main broadcast begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Australia, the fight will air live on Main Event via Kayo Sports and Foxtel iQ, giving home fans the chance to watch Tim Tszyu headline in Sydney.

Viewers should check local broadcasters or streaming partners in their region, as availability may vary by country. With Spence making his long-awaited return and Tszyu fighting in front of a home crowd, this is a bout boxing fans won’t want to miss.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Fight Card: Full Undercard Lineup

The Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu event features a stacked lineup, blending former world champions, rising contenders, and local Australian talent. In the co-main event, former unified world champion Stephen Fulton was originally scheduled to face Australia’s Liam Wilson in a WBA super featherweight title eliminator. However, Fulton was removed from the card after missing weight, resulting in the bout’s cancellation.

The revised main card now includes Paulo Aokuso vs. Luis Tejeda, with Aokuso stepping into the featured slot. The undercard offers a mix of experienced professionals and emerging prospects eager to impress on one of boxing’s biggest stages.

Although late changes reshaped the lineup, the card still delivers plenty of action leading into the highly anticipated Spence-Tszyu main event.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Ring Walk Time in the US, UK, Australia, and India

If you’re planning to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu live, you’ll want to know exactly when to tune in. While ring walk times can shift depending on how long the undercard bouts last, the main event is expected to begin at around 12:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 26. That translates to 5:00 a.m. BST in the United Kingdom, 2:00 p.m. AEST in Sydney, Australia, and 9:30 a.m. IST in India.

The main card gets underway at 9:00 p.m. ET, giving fans plenty of action before the night’s biggest showdown. Because live boxing schedules are rarely set in stone, it’s a good idea to tune in a little early to catch every moment, especially with two former world champions set to share the ring in one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

Whether you’re cheering for Errol Spence Jr.’s comeback or backing Tim Tszyu on home turf, knowing the Errol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu date, start time, ring walk schedule, and broadcast details ensures you won’t miss a second of the action. With a stacked fight card and plenty at stake, this is one boxing event that’s worth clearing your schedule for.