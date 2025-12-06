Boxing Fight Tonight: Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr. Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

The wait is finally over! Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz is set to defend his WBC interim super lightweight title against Lamont Roach Jr. After Gervonta Davis declined to grant ‘The Reaper’ a well-earned rematch following their majority draw earlier this year, Roach made the bold decision to move up to 140 pounds in pursuit of becoming a two-division world champion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Both men hit the scales successfully, with Isaac Cruz coming in at 138.6 lbs and Lamont Roach at 139.6 lbs. With the weigh-ins complete, all that remains is for the fighters to lace up, walk to the ring, and settle everything under the bright lights. If you’re counting down to fight night, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.

ADVERTISEMENT

What time will the Cruz vs. Roach Jr. fight start? Date and venue

First and foremost, the fight is set for Saturday night, December 6, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The venue can accommodate between 18,418 and 19,000 fans for boxing and has hosted a handful of major events since opening in 2002. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

As for the headliners, the main event ring walks are expected around 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT. But it’s subject to change according to the undercard fights. Fans in the U.S. and abroad can stream the fight live on Prime Video PPV, with an alternative option available on PPV[dot]com. If you’re hoping to watch the entire event from start to finish, there’s good news.

Preliminary fights will stream free for Amazon Prime members starting at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT. The pay-per-view can be purchased through Prime Video for $74.99. Prefer to experience the action in person? Tickets are available through the Frost Bank Center website, Ticketmaster, and PBC partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frost Bank Center (@frostbankcenter) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

With that covered, here’s what Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) has lined up for fight night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Isaac Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr. undercard and odds

Besides the main event, the card brings a strong supporting lineup. It has several title fights and clear betting storylines. In the co-main event, Stephen Fulton takes on O’Shaquie Foster, but no longer for the WBC junior lightweight title. The fight is now an interim WBC lightweight title fight. Yet the odds for the fight are extremely tight.

Fulton enters as a slight -115 favorite, while the champion Foster sits close behind at -110, signaling a near pick’em fight. The WBC middleweight title is also on the line as veteran champion Erislandy Lara returns as a dominant -700 favorite against Johan Gonzalez, who comes in as a +450 underdog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further down the card, highly touted junior middleweight contender Jesus Ramos is a massive -1400 favorite over Shane Mosley Jr. (+700), underscoring expectations of a one-sided matchup. Together, the odds show a mix of competitive matchups and decisive mismatches. It has set the stage for an action-packed night.

In the main event, Isaac Cruz is the +180 underdog against -235 favorite Lamont Roach Jr.

Clearly, there’s a lot to look forward to this Saturday night. But what do you think about the card? Share your predictions for these fights.