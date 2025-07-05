Boxing Fight Tonight: Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

An all-English fight is about to hit the United Kingdom, as Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank get ready to square off for their 12-round fight. With the IBF inter-continental welterweight title on the line, both men are eager to prove their superiority over the other. While Catterall relies on his experience, Harlem will be looking to show why he remains undefeated.

32-year-old ‘El Gato’ is coming off a split decision loss at the hands of former interim WBO super lightweight champion Arnold Barboza, which marked his second loss since Josh Taylor in 2022. Meanwhile, Harlem wants to repeat his outstanding performance against Tyrone McKenna in March. However, the question is, where is the fight happening?

What time will the Catterall vs. Harlem fight start? Date and venue

The bout is set to unfold on July 5, 2025, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. With a capacity of 23,000, the AO Arena is one of Europe’s largest and busiest indoor venues. Located above Manchester Victoria Station, it first opened its doors in 1995 and has since hosted legendary music acts and high-profile boxing events featuring the likes of Mike Tyson and Ricky Hatton.

If you’re planning to attend in person, the main card kicks off at 7:00 PM BST, with ring walks for the main event expected around 10:00 PM BST. For fans in the United States, the main card begins at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT, with main event ring walks likely around 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. However, please note that start times may undergo severe changes depending on how the undercard bouts play out.

Not in the UK or the US? Here are the start times in other time zones:

Saturday, July 5

Mexico City, Mexico: 1:00 PM CDT

Sao Paulo, Brazil: 3:00 PM BRT

Paris, France: 8:00 PM CEST

Johannesburg, South Africa: 8:00 PM SAST

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 10:00 PM GST

New Delhi, India: 11:30 PM IST

Sunday, July 6

Bangkok, Thailand: 1:00 AM ICT

Tokyo, Japan: 3:00 AM JST

Sydney, Australia: 4:00 AM AEST

Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank undercard

It’s obvious at this point that all eyes will be on the main event, but overlooking the wonderful undercard of the fight would be a massive mistake. Besides Catterall vs. Eubank, the event boasts several action-packed matchups that are guaranteed to leave you feeling entertained.

Main event & co-main event

Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank: Welterweight fight for IBF Inter-Continental Welterweight title

Joe Cordina vs. Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz: Lightweight fight for vacant WBO Global lightweight title

Main & undercard

Skye Nicolson vs. Carla Camila Campos Gonzalez: Super bantamweight

William Crolla vs. Fraser Wilkinson: Super welterweight

Pat Brown vs. Lewis Oakford: Cruiserweight

Aqib Fiaz vs. Michael Gomez Jr.: Super featherweight

Leo Atang vs. Jiri Surmaj: Heavyweight

Niall Brown vs. Victor Ionascu: Super middleweight

Alfie Middlemiss vs. Mohammed Wako: Featherweight

How to watch Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank? Tickets and PPV price

Like many major boxing events these days, the much-anticipated Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank fight—along with the full undercard—will be available to stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide. For fans in the United Kingdom, DAZN subscription plans start at £14.99 per month (with a 12-month contract), £19.99 per month (flexible monthly), or £99.99 annually.

In the United States, things are a little more expensive. Plans begin at $19.99 per month (12-month contract, totaling $239.88 annually), $29.99 for a flexible monthly subscription, or $224.99 per year. Despite the higher prices, there is some good news. The Catterall vs. Eubank bout is included with the standard DAZN subscription—no additional pay-per-view purchase is required.

However, it’s worth noting that other fights on the platform may still require separate pay-per-view fees. If you’re hoping to catch the action live from the arena, ticket prices originally ranged from £40 to £350 for premium ringside seats. But unfortunately, tickets appear to be sold out at the time of writing.

All in all, a thrilling night of boxing awaits fans around the world. Whether you’re watching from the ringside or the comfort of your couch, this event promises to deliver excitement and drama. So, who do you think takes the win—Catterall or Eubank? Drop your predictions below!