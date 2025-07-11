Boxing Fight Tonight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

Whenever Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano collide, they break records. Back in 2022, the duo made history by selling out a 20,000-capacity crowd at MSG. Two years later, they met again at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, and broke the viewership record for a women’s boxing match. And in a few hours, they will lock horns for the third time, on a first-ever all-women’s boxing card in history.

Everyone can question the logic behind this trilogy, given Katie Taylor is already 2-0. However, there is no doubt that when these two return to Madison Square Garden in New York, there will be fireworks. And with the undisputed super lightweight championship on the line, the stakes are higher than ever. So, before the show begins, let’s check out a few important details.

What time will the Taylor vs. Serrano 3 fight start? Date and venue

The fight is set for Friday, July 11, with Serrano and Taylor returning to the arena where it all began. For the second time, Serrano and Taylor will headline at the iconic Madison Square Garden together. Serrano’s team, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, are expecting the excited New York crowd to fill out the 20,000-capacity arena again. Known as the “Mecca of Boxing”, there could not have been a better venue than MSG for this landmark moment than the place where Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier fought for the first time in 1971 in a clash dubbed “Fight of the Century.”

The Garden has hosted countless historic boxing events since opening in 1968, and the first-ever all-female professional boxing card will be another addition to its glorious history. The Most Valuable Promotions card will kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). That translates to 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), and for fans watching in the UK, 1 a.m. British Time (BST) on Saturday morning.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will enter the ring around 10:30 p.m. ET, or 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time, and 3:30 a.m. BST. Note that the timing of the main event can change according to fight durations. Based on the estimated timings, we have managed to determine the global start times for the main event.

City Local Time Time Zone Mexico City, Mexico Friday, July 11, 8:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time(CDT) Paris, France Saturday, July 12, 4:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) Dubai, UAE Saturday, July 12, 6:30 a.m. Gulf Standard Time (GST) New Delhi, India Saturday, July 12, 8:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time(IST) Manila, Philippines Saturday, July 12, 10:30 a.m. Philippine Time (PHT) Tokyo, Japan Saturday, July 12, 11:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) Sydney, Australia Saturday, July 12, 12:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

With that being said, let’s take a look at the undercard.

Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor 3 undercard

Contrary to the common belief of it being a one-fight card, the MSG event showcases eight thrilling bouts, featuring 17 world titles, making it a must-watch historic night. Below, you’ll find the complete lineup of main and undercard fights to help you decide whether to tune in.

Matchup Weight Class Rounds Titles Katie Taylor (24–1, 6 KOs) vs. Amanda Serrano (47–3–1, 31 KOs) Super Lightweight 10 Undisputed Super Lightweight Titles (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, The Ring) Alycia Baumgardner (15–1, 7 KOs) vs. Jennifer Miranda (12–0, 1 KO) Super Featherweight 10 Undisputed Super Featherweight Titles Savannah Marshall (13–1, 10 KOs) vs. Shadasia Green (15–1, 11 KOs) Super Middleweight 10 Unified Super Middleweight Titles (WBO, IBF) Ellie Scotney (10–0, 0 KOs) vs. Yamileth Mercado (24–3, 5 KOs) Super Bantamweight 10 Unified Super Bantamweight Titles (IBF, WBO, WBC) Cherneka Johnson (17–2, 7 KOs) vs. Shurretta Metcalf (14–4, 2 KOs) Bantamweight 10 IBF & Vacant WBC/WBO Bantamweight Titles Chantelle Cameron (20–1, 8 KOs) vs. Jessica Camara (14–4–1, 4 KOs) Super Lightweight 10 WBC Interim Super Lightweight Title Ramla Ali (9–2, 2 KOs) vs. Lila Furtado (11–2, 2 KOs) Super Bantwamweight 8 Non-title bout Tammara Thibeault (2–0, 1 KO) vs. Mary Casamassa (6–0, 1 KO) Middleweight 8 Non-title bout (3-minute rounds format)

While the main card will remain the same, the undercard might face some last-minute changes.

How to watch Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor 3? Tickets and streaming

Unlike traditional pay-per-view models, the July 11th event is available for all Netflix subscribers across every plan without any extra cost. Fans around the world can stream the event on their Netflix app across multiple devices. MVP’s decision to put this historic event, free of cost, on the streaming giant can do wonders for women’s boxing. This is the streaming giant’s second venture in boxing, with their first event, Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul, breaking every boxing viewership record in recent times. Interestingly, Serrano and Taylor were the co-main event for that card, and their trilogy fight is expected to do similar numbers, if not better, given the quality of the undercard.

Those attending the event live can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster, with resale options available on platforms such as Vivid Seats, StubHub, and SeatGeek. The seat prices start from around $460 for upper-level access, with premium floor seats going up to $7,993. For the high rollers, MVP is offering a luxury ringside package for a whopping $1 million, which includes backstage access, concierge service, and luxury transportation.

Talking about the fight, it is a legacy-defining moment for both fighters. The stakes are higher than ever. For Amanda Serrano, it is her last chance to trump her rival, proving to everyone that she deserves that third chance. On the other hand, Katie Taylor needs a defining win to shut down every critic who is raising doubts over the manner in which she won the first two clashes.

So, as things stand, no matter who walks out with the undisputed title, the real winner will be the fans. As every time these two clash, there is bound to be violent magic. Who is your pick between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor? Let us know your pick down below.