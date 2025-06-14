Boxing Fight Tonight: Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. Date, Time, Livestream & Undercard Details

There’s no love lost between Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr. Ever since their fiery face-off in May, tensions have only escalated, with both fighters stoking the flames every time they cross paths. The feud reached new heights on June 10th as they kicked off fight week atop the iconic Empire State Building, trading verbal jabs amid stormy skies. But the real chaos erupted during the final press conference in New York. Hitchins taunted Kambosos with a bundle of cash, daring him to place a bet on their clash. Kambosos responded by shoving Hitchins, forcing security to step in. But that’s not all!

Things spiraled further when Kambosos’ father, Jim Kambosos, allegedly attacked Hitchins’ trainer, Lenny Wilson, with a microphone. In the melee, trainer Wilson even grabbed a chair, threatening to hurl it at Jim Kambosos. Now, with both fighters successfully making weight on June 13th, there’s nothing stopping them from settling their bad blood inside the squared circle. With a build-up this intense, this Matchroom showdown is a must-watch. If you’re ready for fireworks, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.

Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr.: Time, date, venue

IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins will lock horns with former WBA (Super), WBO, and IBF lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. on June 14, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Originally opened in 1968 as the Felt Forum, the venue has undergone several name changes over the years, including Paramount Theater in the early 1990s, WaMu Theater from 2007 to 2009, and Hulu Theater from 2018 to 2023, before returning to its current name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richardson Hitchins (@richardsonhitchins)

The Theater at MSG has a seating capacity of up to 5,600, making it an ideal venue for intimate yet electric boxing nights. Over the decades, it has hosted numerous iconic fights and continues to be a key location for showcasing top-tier talent. For fans wondering when to tune in, the covarage kicks off at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT in the United States, 9:00 AM AEST on Sunday, June 15, in Australia, 6:00 PM CST in Mexico, and 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT in most parts of Canada (with Central Canada observing 6:00 PM CT).

As for the main event, Hitchins and Kambosos are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:25 PM ET / 8:25 PM PT in the U.S., 1:00 PM AEST (Sunday) in Australia, 10:25 PM CST in Mexico, and 11:25 PM ET / 8:25 PM PT in Canada (10:25 PM CT in Central Canada). The main event timings are subject to change, as per fights on the undercard. In case you want to watch the fight unfold live from the venue, Ticket Master still has a few seats left, with prices ranging from $57.95 to $372.70.

Where to watch Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr.?

If you can’t make it to the venue or simply prefer to watch from the comfort of your home, the fight will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries, including the United States, Mexico, and Canada. To access the broadcast, a DAZN subscription is required. U.S. viewers can choose from three pricing options: $19.99 per month with a 12-month contract, $24.99 for a flexible month-to-month plan, or $224.99 for an annual subscription.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matchroom Boxing (@matchroomboxing)

The good news is that no additional pay-per-view (PPV) fees are necessary—once subscribed, fans can stream the fight at no extra cost. Do note, however, that these are U.S. prices, and subscription fees may vary depending on your region. In Australia, the fight will be available via Foxtel’s Main Event, which requires a Foxtel subscription. Alternatively, fans can watch it through Kayo Sports on pay-per-view for $49.95, with no subscription required.

Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. undercard details

The main card includes pretty great fights. In case you didn’t know who will make an appearance, here are all the details.

Fights Weightclass Titles on the line Rounds Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr Super lightweight IBF super lightweight 12 Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro Lightweight IBF lightweight title eliminator 12 Zaquin Moses vs. Carl Rogers Super featherweight Nil 6 Adam Maca vs. Rafael Castillo Nil Nil 4 Nishant Dev vs. Josue Silva Super welterweight Nil 6 Teremoana Teremoana vs. Aleem Whitfield Heavyweight Nil 6

That being said, the Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. seems to have all the markers for a blockbuster night of action. From intense rivalry to a packed undercard, you can expect to be thoroughly entertained. Would you be watching the fight?