Boxing Fight Tonight: Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Date, Time, Venue, and How to Watch

Las Vegas gets another major boxing night this Saturday. Ryan Garcia returns with his first WBC title defense. Across from him stands Conor Benn, carrying serious pressure. The fight has already created plenty of tension outside boxing. Now, both men have to settle things inside the ring.

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Garcia enters after beating Mario Barrios for the championship. Benn enters his first world-title fight with plenty to prove. Their clash also brings different styles and personal history together. Neither fighter has shown much interest in keeping things quiet. Now, the talking has to give way to action. So, let’s take a closer look at everything surrounding the highly anticipated showdown.

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Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn date and time

Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn fight Saturday, September 12, 2026. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET. That means 5 p.m. PT for viewers on the West Coast. Prelims begin three hours earlier at 5 p.m. ET.

The exact ring-walk time hasn’t been publicly locked in. That timing depends heavily on how early the earlier fights end. Fans should expect the headline bout later Saturday night.

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For viewers in Britain and Ireland, the timing changes. The main card begins around 1 a.m. BST Sunday. That makes this another late night for British boxing fans. Still, Benn’s first world-title opportunity gives them plenty of reason.

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Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn venue

The fight takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Garcia has already fought inside this building recently. He won the WBC welterweight championship there against Barrios.

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That history adds another small layer to Saturday’s story. Garcia returns as champion instead of chasing another man’s belt. Benn arrives, needing to change the entire picture.

Las Vegas should provide the usual big-fight setting for this matchup. The Mexican Independence Day weekend adds even more attention. Garcia now gets the spotlight once reserved for Canelo Alvarez.

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This year, Canelo isn’t fighting during the traditional September window. His next fight comes later, on October 31. That leaves Garcia carrying much of boxing’s weekend attention.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn

Fans in the United States can watch the fight on Paramount+. The main card is included with any Paramount+ plan. There is no separate pay-per-view charge for American viewers.

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Viewers outside Britain and Ireland can also use Paramount+. The main card begins there at the same listed time. Prelims will stream on the same platform.

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Fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland have different viewing options. DAZN will carry the fight as a pay-per-view event. The Ultimate Tier also gives eligible subscribers access.

The unusual broadcast setup gives the fight a wide audience. It also makes checking regional availability worthwhile before fight night.

The card features more than Garcia and Benn, however. Jai Opetaia faces Noel Mikaelian in another major matchup. That fight has also brought unexpected drama during fight week.

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Don King Productions has challenged the bout’s promotional arrangements. The dispute has created uncertainty around the co-main event. Zuffa Boxing, however, still lists the fight on its card.

For Garcia and Benn, that noise remains outside their immediate job. They still have twelve rounds waiting inside the ring. Garcia wants his first successful defense as champion. Benn wants the biggest win of his career. The opening bell will decide which story matters most.