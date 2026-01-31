Boxing Fight Tonight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez Date, Time, Venue, Undercard, and Livestream Details

For months, people waited—some with patience, others with loud calls. And now, the night is finally here. WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will face WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez for the latter’s title. Of course, bold promises have been made, but there’s still plenty to learn.

With fight night just around the corner, fans have been scavenging the web for details regarding the Ring VI event, featuring Stevenson and Lopez. So, save you some time and energy, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live. From start time to fighters on the undercard, below are the details that will get you up to speed.

What time will the Stevenson vs. Lopez fight start? Date and venue

With the buzz around this fight reaching fever pitch, you probably already have the date and venue etched into your memory. But just in case you don’t, the two will square off on Saturday, January 31, at the iconic Madison Square Garden. The stadium has a capacity of 20,789 for combat sports.

If you’re hoping to be there in person, there are still tickets available. According to Ticketmaster, prices currently start at around $152 and climb past $847 for better seats. For a truly premium, ringside-level experience, you could be looking at a price tag of roughly $8,330.

If those numbers make your couch sound more appealing, you can catch the action live on DAZN via pay-per-view. The event costs $69.99 in the United States and £24.99 in the United Kingdom. There’s also a bundle option that includes the next PPV boxing event at a 6% discount.

As for timing, the main card is set to begin at 6:00 PM ET (11:00 PM GMT). Ring walks for the headlining bout are expected around 10:45 PM ET (3:45 AM GMT), depending on how long the earlier fights run. With the viewing details sorted, the big question is: what exactly is on the card?

Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez undercard and odds

Besides the main event, featuring Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez, Ring VI appears to have assembled a good-looking lineup of fights for your entertainment.

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Davis is making his super lightweight debut in a non-title fight, and he is a -600 favorite to win. Meanwhile, Ortiz is a +540 underdog.

Bruce Carrington vs. Carlos Castro: Undefeated Carrington returns to the ring to compete for the vacant WBC featherweight strap. He is favored to beat Castro with -770 odds, and Castro is the +480 underdog.

Carlos Adames vs. Austin Williams: Another middleweight title fight will take place between Adames and Williams. The odds favor Adames as the -450 favorite, leaving Williams as the +320 underdog.

Jarrell Miller vs. Kingsley Ibeh: Miller returns to action after 2024’s draw against Andy Ruiz to face 16-2-1 Kingsley Ibeh in a non-title bout. Miller is the favorite at -450, and Ibeh is the underdog with +330.

Ziyad Al Maayouf vs. Kevin Castillo: The first fight of the main card will feature a non-title fight between welterweights Maayouf and Castillo. Odds favor Maayouf at -1115, and Castillo has +650.

Clearly, there’s plenty of action awaiting the last night of January. But will you tune in to watch?