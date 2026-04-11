Boxing Fight Tonight: Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov Date, Time, Livestream, and Undercard Details

Tyson Fury steps back into the squared circle tonight following his latest retirement stint. Standing across from him is Arslanbek Makhmudov, a dangerous and hard-hitting Russian heavyweight ready to test Fury’s resolve. While Makhmudov poses a legitimate threat, the matchup appears designed as a tune-up bout for Fury ahead of a potential high-profile clash later this year. For now, though, all eyes are on Saturday night.

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Naturally, anticipation is high. This will be Fury’s first appearance since back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, where the Brit fell short in his bid to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. With plenty at stake and questions surrounding his return, here’s everything you need to know to catch the fight live on Saturday night.

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What time will the Fury vs. Makhmudov fight begin? Date and venue revealed

The bout is set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK, on Saturday, April 11, 2026. For fans looking to catch the action from home, the fight will be streamed live on Netflix. In the United States, subscriptions start at $8.99 per month for the ad-supported plan, while the standard ad-free tier costs $19.99 per month. The premium plan, offering the best viewing experience, is priced at $26.99 per month.

In the United Kingdom, the ad-supported plan is available for £5.99 per month. The standard ad-free subscription costs £12.99 per month, while the premium, ad-free tier is priced at £18.99 per month.

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For those wanting to experience the event live at the venue, ticket prices begin at £43.65 (approximately $58.73). On the higher end, premium seats can cost £1,998.75 (around $2,689.32) or more. With that in mind, here’s when the fight is scheduled to begin:

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United Kingdom:

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Prelims: 3:30 p.m. BST

Main card start: 7:00 p.m. BST

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Main event ring walks: Expected around 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. BST

United States:

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Prelims: 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT

Main card start: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT.

Main event ring walks: Expected around 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT.

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Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov undercard

Besides the main event, there’s plenty of action on the main card of the fight. From Conor Benn to Justis Huni, the card has everything to make the night memorable.

Main Event

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Tyson Fury -600 vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov +400, heavyweights

Co-Main Event

Conor Benn -1600 vs. Regis Prograis +800, welterweights

Main card

Richard Riakporhe -300 vs. Jeamie Tshikeva +225, heavyweights

Justis Huni -700 vs. Frazer Clarke +450, heavyweights

Simon Zachenhuber -1000 vs. Pawel August +600, super middleweights

Breyon Gorham -2000 vs. Eduardo Costa +900, junior welterweights

Mikie Tallon -1600 vs. Leandro Blanc +800, flyweights

Felix Cash -900 vs. Liam O’Hare +550, middleweights

Elliot Whale -1800 vs. Tom Hill +850, welterweights

You can expect a great night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight. But do you think Fury still has what it takes? Will you be watching live?