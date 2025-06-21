Boxing Fight Tonight: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Kamil Gardzielik, Date, Time, Livestream & Undercard Details

New Jersey’s Vito Mielnicki Jr. is eager for a comeback since suffering a majority decision draw against Connor Coyle on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. Even though he managed to hurt Coyle early in the fight, he could not capitalize on the momentum. Instead, Coyle made a solid comeback to provide an entertaining fight. But Mielnicki now seeks redemption.

The 23-year-old rising star Vito Mielnicki Jr. is set to square off against Poland’s undefeated Kamil Gardzielik in a thrilling 10-round showdown. If you’re eager to witness the action, Mielnicki Jr. has promised a night packed with fireworks and top-tier boxing. From fight time and venue to livestream options and undercard details—here’s everything you need to know about the Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Kamil Gardzielik matchup.

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Kamil Gardzielik: Date, venue, and livestream

The highly anticipated clash between Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Kamil Gardzielik is set to take place on Saturday night, June 21, 2025, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Known as ‘The Rock,’ the iconic arena seats up to 16,755 fans and is located at 25 Lafayette Street in the heart of downtown Newark.

Opened in October 2007, the Prudential Center is home to the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, the PWHL’s New York Sirens, and Seton Hall University’s men’s basketball team. For Mielnicki, the venue holds special significance—he made his professional boxing debut there in July 2019 and has since fought four times at the arena. Tonight marks his fifth homecoming bout under those familiar lights.

For fans tuning in from home, there’s even better news: the Mielnicki Jr. vs. Gardzielik showdown won’t be on pay-per-view. The fight will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. As a subscription-based service, ESPN+ requires only the standard monthly fee, with no extra charge per fight. Tickets for the event range from $84 to $314 in case you are planning a trip to Newark.

If you’re outside the U.S., you may still be able to catch the action using a VPN, depending on regional availability.

Mielnicki Jr. vs. Gardzielik: Start time and ringwalk

Timings for the undercard and main event can get confusing. But not this time, as the coverage for the event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, which will start with the undercard. The main event ringwalks are scheduled to kick off at 11:00 pm ET. However, it’s worth noting that the timings are subject to change depending on other fights on the undercard. If you are streaming the fight from somewhere else, understanding the timings can get even more daunting, so here’s a list for you to sort through.

Mexico City, Mexico – Saturday, June 21, 2025, 3:30 p.m. CDT/ 9:00 p.m. CDT, June 21, 2025

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Saturday, June 21, 2025, 5:30 p.m. ART/ 11:00 p.m. ART, June 21, 2025

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Saturday, June 21, 2025, 5:30 p.m. BRT/ 11:00 p.m. BRT, June 21, 2025

Europe (Central Europe, Madrid, Rome, Berlin, and Paris) – Saturday, June 21, 2025, 11:30 p.m. CEST/ 5:00 a.m. CEST, Sunday, June 22, 2025

South Africa – Saturday, June 21, 2025, 11:30 p.m. SAST/ 5:00 a.m. SAST, Sunday, June 22, 2025

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Sunday, June 22, 2025, 12:30 a.m. AST/ 6:00 a.m. AST, Sunday, June 22, 2025

Moscow, Russia – Sunday, June 22, 2025, 12:30 a.m. MSK/ 6:00 a.m. MSK, Sunday, June 22, 2025

New Delhi, India – Sunday, June 22, 2025, 3:00 a.m. IST/ 8:30 a.m. IST, Sunday, June 22, 2025

Jakarta, Indonesia – Sunday, June 22, 2025, 4:30 a.m. WIB/ 10:00 a.m. WIB, Sunday, June 22, 2025

Beijing, China – 5:30 a.m. CST/ 11:00 a.m. CST, Sunday, June 22, 2025

Seoul, South Korea – Sunday, June 22, 2025, 6:30 a.m. KST/ 12:00 p.m. KST, Sunday, June 22, 2025

Tokyo, Japan – Sunday, June 22, 2025, 6:30 a.m. JST/ 12:00 p.m. JST, Sunday, June 22, 2025

New Zealand – Sunday, June 22, 2025, 9:30 a.m. NZST/ 3:00 p.m. NZST, Sunday, June 22, 2025

Mielnicki Jr. vs. Gardzielik: undercard

It’s not just the Mielnicki Jr. vs. Gardzielik fight that the event comes with; even the undercard has a stacked lineup of boxers.

Jahi Tucker vs. Lorenzo Simpson No Titles 10 rounds Brandun Lee vs. Elias Araujo No Titles 8 rounds Dwyke Flemmings Jr. vs. Demian Fernandez No Titles 8 rounds Mannie Chance vs. Jose Torres No Titles 4 rounds Norman Neely vs. James Willis No Titles 8 rounds Lisandra Contreras vs. Montana Weems No Titles 4 rounds Muadh Abdus-Salaam vs. Roberto Cantos No Titles 4 rounds Arjan Iseni vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. No Titles 4 rounds Jamar Talley vs. Kurt Fleming No Titles 4 rounds

That said, there might not be any titles on the line for tonight’s fight, but the action is guaranteed to leave you entertained. Would you be tuning in? Which fight are you looking forward to the most?