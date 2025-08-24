Boxing Fight Tonight: Yankiel Rivera vs Angelino Cordova, Time, Venue, Tickets, Livestream, and Undercard Details

Two unbeaten prospects will collide in the ring tonight, as Yankiel Rivera of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, squares off against Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela’s Angelino Cordova. The pair is set to headline Most Valuable Promotions’ Fight Night in Orlando, Florida, with the interim WBA flyweight title on the line.

Yankiel Rivera is coming off three wins in 2024, including a fourth-round TKO win over Angel Gonzalez in his last outing. Meanwhile, Angelino Cordova won a unanimous decision over Josue Jesus Morales in his last outing in 2024. The winner of this fight will get one step closer to challenging WBC and WBA flyweight champion Ricardo Sandoval. But when does the fight begin?

What time will the Rivera vs Cordova fight start? Date and venue

The flyweight fight between Rivera and Cordova is set to unfold on Saturday night at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. Fans eager to catch the action live can tune in to DAZN for the fight. You will need a DAZN subscription to watch the event, with prices depending on your region. Tickets for the event aren’t available for sale at the time of writing. The main event, including ring walks, is expected at around 11 p.m. ET (local time in Orlando), with the preliminary card beginning at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Here’s how that translates internationally:

Los Angeles (PT): Main card 8 p.m. / Prelims 2:45 p.m.

Mexico City (CT): Main card 10 p.m. / Prelims 4:45 p.m.

Buenos Aires (ART): Main card 12 a.m. (Sunday) / Prelims 6:45 p.m.

London (BST): Main card 4 a.m. (Sunday) / Prelims 10:45 p.m. (Saturday)

Paris/Berlin (CEST): Main card 5 a.m. (Sunday) / Prelims 11:45 p.m. (Saturday)

New Delhi (IST): Main card 8:30 a.m. (Sunday) / Prelims 3:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Tokyo (JST): Main card 12 p.m. (Sunday) / Prelims 6:45 a.m. (Sunday)

Sydney (AEST): Main card 1 p.m. (Sunday) / Prelims 7:45 a.m. (Sunday)

Yankiel Rivera vs Angelino Cordova undercard

Besides the main event, the card includes some exciting matchups. Here are all the fights you should look forward to:

Yoenis Tellez vs. Abass Baraou (Interim WBA super welterweight title fight)

Stephanie Han vs. Paulina Angel (WBA lightweight title fight)

Jasmine Artiga vs. Linn Sandstrom (WBA super flyweight title fight)

Lucas Bahdi vs. Roger Gutierrez (Lightweight)

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Ambiorix Bautista (Super lightweight)

Natalie Dove vs. Randee Morales (Super flyweight)

Chris Avila vs. Ariel Perez (Light heavyweight)

Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Agustina Vazquez (Light flyweight)

With the stage set, Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova are geared to set the stage on fire with a night full of boxing bonanza. Who do you think will win the fight?