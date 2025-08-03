Boxing Gets Verdict on ESPN Deal Amid Major NFL Breakthrough for TV Rights

Back in August 2017, Top Rank signed a four-year deal with ESPN to broadcast its fights on the network. Following strong viewership numbers, the partnership was extended in 2018 with a new seven-year agreement set to run through August 2025. The deal outlined a total of 54 events per year, including 18 cards on ESPN’s linear TV channels, 12 prime-time events exclusive to ESPN+, and 24 premium international events aired on ESPN.

The partnership had kicked off with Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn in July 2017, and it came to an end with the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia fight on July 26, 2025. As August 2025 arrived, Top Rank failed to secure a new deal with a broadcaster, even though ESPN had allowed the promotion an early exit had they secured a new broadcast partner. The promotion had explored deals with the likes of DAZN, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery (HBO Max), but nothing came of it.

The split marks an end to regular boxing on linear TV in the U.S., as major promoters like Golden Boy and Matchroom have already migrated to the sports streaming platform DAZN. Regardless, boxing insider Rick Glaser has hinted that Top Rank is struggling to secure a new partnership. “93-year-old Bob Arum, Top Rank executives, & the CAA agency are working hard on securing a content deal with a TV Network & or Streaming provider for Top Rank Boxing,” he wrote on X earlier today.

“Any deal that would be secured wouldn’t start till January at the soonest,” he continued. “Till then, TR will farm out their fighters to keep them active, & to fulfill their contractual obligations to the fighters.” He added that fighters on Top Rank’s roster may leave the promotion during this time, and the promotion itself may look to release some fighters from contracts. “Let’s hope Top Rank finds a deal soon to limit the collateral damage,” he concluded. It’s worth noting that Top Rank has some of the biggest names in boxing signed under the promotion.

Naoya Inoue and Artur Beterbiev remain among the top fighters signed with Top Rank, while notable names like Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson have left the promotion to pursue free agency. The departure of such high-profile boxers may have weakened Top Rank’s leverage in securing future broadcasting deals. Adding to the complexity, the exits of major broadcasters like HBO in 2018 and Showtime in 2023 have significantly reshaped the boxing landscape, leaving fewer platforms and intensifying the battle for viewership.

In the meantime, the NFL and ESPN finalized a major media rights deal on August 2, 2025, strengthening their decades-long partnership. Under the agreement, ESPN acquires control of NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and seven additional regular-season games. In return, the NFL receives up to a 10% equity stake in ESPN, potentially worth billions, owned by The Walt Disney Company. The deal, valued at approximately $2 billion, enhances ESPN’s football coverage as it prepares to launch its direct-to-consumer streaming service this fall, priced at $29.99 per month.

Regardless, Top Rank isn’t the only one ESPN has cut ties with this year.

MLB and ESPN to end broadcast partnership

If you didn’t know, Major League Baseball and ESPN will officially end their long-standing broadcast partnership after the 2025 season. The two sides exercised the March 1 opt-out clause from their seven-year deal signed back in 2021. ESPN stated, “We are grateful for our longstanding relationship with Major League Baseball and proud of how ESPN’s coverage super-serves fans,” adding that the decision reflects “the same discipline and fiscal responsibility that has built ESPN’s industry-leading live events portfolio.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks with members of the media during the annual MLB Media Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, MLB voiced disappointment, stating, “Unfortunately, in recent years, we have seen ESPN scale back their baseball coverage and investment in a way that is not consistent with the sport’s appeal or performance on their platform.” The league added that ESPN’s push to reduce rights fees was “simply unacceptable.” MLB now plans to explore new opportunities for the 2026 season, with interest already brewing from both traditional broadcasters and streaming platforms.

It’s difficult to say whether the end of ESPN and Top Rank’s eight-year partnership will spell the promotion’s doom, but things aren’t looking too good for them. ESPN’s exit suggests its shift in priorities; meanwhile, further details about Top Rank’s future are awaited. Do you think this is the end for Top Rank?