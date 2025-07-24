“Boxing Killed My Brother”: Chris Eubank Sr Breaks Down Remembering Simon Eubank

While boxing has created legends and changed lives for the better, it has also left behind scars, both seen and unseen. The darker side of the sport is often overshadowed by glory, but every so often, a story resurfaces that reminds us of the emotional toll the sport exacts. Today, Chris Eubank Sr., one of boxing’s most iconic figures, reflected on a painful chapter from his past involving his brother—a moment so powerful, it brought him to tears.

As many of you may know, Eubank Sr. had two older brothers, Simon Eubank and his twin, Peter Eubank, both boxers, though neither saw success similar to their younger brother. Simon, in particular, had a pretty tragic story that continues to haunt Eubank Sr. Competing in the super welterweight division from 1985 to 1992, Simon had amassed a record of 7 wins and 20 losses. Later in life, Simon was diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia, often associated with boxing.

He spent his final years in a care home, where he endured significant suffering, which included constant spasming for the last year and a half of his life. He finally left the world in September 2023 at the age of 61. 1 year and 10 months since that day, Chris Eubank Jr. looked back at his brother’s suffering while highlighting one particular fight. “Boxing killed my brother. Frontal lobe dementia,” Eubank Sr. said emotionally, while reacting to a clip of his fight against Anthony Logan.

After this February 1989 fight, the commentators had mistakenly named Chris Eubank Sr. as his brother Simon. Watching the clip brought back painful memories for the 58-year-old, who immediately broke into tears. He captioned the post, “Boxing killed my brother, Simon. This is my 12th fight against Anthony Logan, after the decision was made in my favor, the commentary team mistakenly identified me as my brother, Simon. RIP.”

The death didn’t just bring sorrow to Eubank Sr., it also caused immense pain for his son, Harlem Eubank, who released an emotional message after his father’s passing.

Tributes poured in to mourn the older brother of Chris Eubank Sr.

Despite never achieving the sort of success his younger brother enjoyed, Simon was known for being fearless and determined. Inspired by the legacy Simon left behind, Harlem Eubank, a 21-1 welterweight boxer, shared a heartfelt tribute, penning a beautiful message alongside family pictures on Instagram. “Rest easy up there dad. We love you and we’ll try do you proud,” he wrote.

Soon, others rallied around Harlem, offering their condolences. Shannon Courtenay wrote, “Sorry for your loss Harlem, sending you and your family lots of love xxx.” Irish Olympian Michael Conlan added, “Sorry for your loss my brother, see you soon,” while Gary O’Sullivan said, “RIP Mr. Eubank.”

Simon may have passed on, but the memories he left behind continue to inspire millions. His son, Harlem, now carries that legacy forward with pride. Yet, it raises a deeper question—one that lingers in the hearts of many: Is boxing truly for everyone?