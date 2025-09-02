Boxing Legend Moved to Tears 30 Years After Following Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson’s Footsteps

When comparing Muhammad Ali and Frank Bruno at their peak, the contrast is clear. Frank Bruno had the rawer punching power, a massive, muscular heavyweight who scored 40 wins with 38 knockouts, giving him an incredible 95% KO ratio. His strength and size made him one of the hardest hitters of the 1980s, but he often came up short against faster, more technical opponents like Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis. Bruno had the power, but he lacked the speed, footwork, and defense to dominate the very best.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ali, on the other hand, built his greatness on speed, skill, and ring IQ. He wasn’t the biggest puncher, but his lightning hands, agility, and ability to outthink opponents made him a nightmare for heavy hitters like George Foreman and Sonny Liston. In short, Bruno may have hit harder, but Ali hit smarter. Ali became world champion in just his 20th professional fight when he stopped Sonny Liston in 1964, while Bruno had to wait until his 44th bout to claim the WBC crown in 1995 — a contrast that underscores how much longer Bruno’s road to glory truly was.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Frank Bruno gave it all for the glory he still cherishes today

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just a few hours ago, Frank Bruno took to Instagram to reflect on a milestone that changed his life forever. Thirty years ago today, in front of 23,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by becoming world heavyweight champion. The 63-year-old shared a photo of himself holding the iconic green and gold WBC belt, captioning it: “Morning well 30 years ago today my life changed it was a dream that I had wanted as a child. To hear ‘and now the new World champion Fraaaaaaank Bruno’ it was the greatest feeling ever. My life has never been a smooth pathway but that night at Wembley was one of a few hi points in my life. After that night I suddenly adopted almost a family of friends & fans all over the UK. These people still write to me, come to my events and for that I am eternally grateful. Thank you for your kindness and continued support from the bottom of my heart and God bless you all. #thankful #30 #remember #morning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frank Bruno (@frankbrunoboxer) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It was a crowning moment that came after repeated failed attempts at world glory. Bruno endured heartbreak against Mike Tyson, with whom he shared a bittersweet rivalry, and Lennox Lewis before finally outpointing Oliver McCall on September 2, 1995, in an electric Wembley atmosphere. Though he lost the belt in his very next fight to Tyson the following year, Bruno has often said he was proud to have held the title, even if only for a year, before ultimately retiring from the sport. That victory over McCall remains one of the most emotional nights in British boxing history — millions watched live on ITV, and Bruno’s triumph was celebrated across the UK as a feel-good national moment.

Bruno’s journey to that triumph was far from easy. His first world title shot also came at Wembley in 1986, when he was stopped in the 11th round by Tim Witherspoon after fading late in the contest. Three years later, he traveled to Las Vegas to face a ferocious Mike Tyson, briefly rocking the champion before being stopped in the fifth round. His third opportunity arrived in 1993, only for Lennox Lewis to knock him out and claim victory. After three failed attempts, doubts lingered over whether Bruno would ever capture the belt.

But Frank Bruno refused to quit. After rebuilding with three wins following his loss to Lewis, he earned one last chance against Oliver McCall, who had dethroned Lewis the year before. This time, he seized the moment and became world champion. McCall had famously upset Lennox Lewis in 1994 with a thunderous knockout, so when Bruno beat him by unanimous decision, it gave the Brit a sense of poetic revenge for his country. Now, as the Hammersmith native beams with joy celebrating the 30th anniversary of his WBC triumph, it’s worth noting that only months ago, he was not in the best of health.

Frank Bruno eager to return after illness

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno has revealed he “can’t wait to get back to work” after falling ill on a plane and being taken to hospital. The 63-year-old spent nearly two weeks in a hospital in Doha after becoming unwell on a flight that departed Heathrow on March 3.

Frank Bruno later addressed the situation on X, writing: “Morning, so my illness story is out! Now you know why I have been quiet on social media. The last three weeks have been tough, especially not knowing what was wrong with me and a viral infection can mean loads of things. The office tells me already this morning I have had hundreds of messages from well-wishers so thank you. Can’t wait to get back to work.” An “Evening with Frank Bruno” event scheduled for Sunday in Manchester has since been postponed.

At 63, Bruno’s health remains a priority, but his boxing legacy is impossible to ignore. Losing to Mike Tyson surely stung, as did criticism over his so-called “china chin.” Still, how many fighters can truly say they achieved their dream? Frank Bruno is one of them. He stands not only as a former champion but also as a symbol of perseverance, resilience, and national pride — a fighter who finally got his fairytale ending at Wembley. That said, what are your thoughts on Frank Bruno’s 14-year boxing career?