Boxing Legend Poses One Question That Separates Manny Pacquiao From Foreman, Hopkins, and Other Icons

When the boxing community whispers the name Manny Pacquiao, it’s with a mix of awe and curiosity. The Filipino legend’s career is decorated with countless victories, belts from eight different weight classes, and a unique blend of speed, skill, and unwavering courage. Yet, as Pacquiao’s showdown with Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas inches closer, one lingering question rises above the excitement, a question posed by none other than fellow boxing veteran Mikey Garcia.

PacMan returns to the ring at the age of 46 after a significantly long hiatus of 4 years. His upcoming bout against the WBC welterweight champion has sparked excitement and intrigue within the boxing community, especially considering Manny Pacquiao’s status as a revered figure who, despite age and inactivity, continues to defy conventional wisdom.

In an interview with ESNEWS, leading up to the highly anticipated fight, Mikey Garcia expressed his admiration for the legendary southpaw while candidly questioning the hurdles the iconic boxer now faces. When asked about Manny Pacquiao, the four-division world champion remarked to Elie Seckbach, “What else is there to say about Manny, you know? He’s a legend—like a living legend!” The interviewer responded enthusiastically, probing Garcia’s thoughts further, “What do you think about him and Barrios? It’s getting closer and closer.”

The younger brother of veteran trainer Robert Garcia didn’t hesitate to emphasize Pacquiao’s work ethic, saying, “I’ve seen the videos. He’s training hard!” And indeed, the eight-division world champion has been training relentlessly, a fact underscored by the interviewer, who noted the misconception some fans have about Pacquiao’s preparation being akin to short social media clips reminiscent of Mike Tyson before his controversial fight with Jake Paul last year. Seckbach clarified, “People think it’s just like those 10-second video clips of Mike Tyson. But he ran for an hour and 10 minutes, then shadow-boxed for 20 minutes.”

Mikey Garcia, with firsthand insight, acknowledged the intensity of Pacquiao’s regimen, remarking, “I’ve seen the hard work and I’ve seen him train. He’s training super hard. I know he has the work ethic and everything!” Yet despite his admiration, the retired boxer posed a crucial question—a valid and resonant query that echoes throughout boxing history whenever legends attempt a return after extended absences.

Garcia pointed out, “My only questions are about his age, like he’s been out of the ring for so long. That’s the only thing you have to question.” Still, Mikey Garcia couldn’t suppress his excitement about the potential spectacle of a victorious Manny Pacquiao comeback, likening it to historic triumphs by George Foreman and Bernard Hopkins, stating, “But if he can pull this off, then f**k! Just like Foreman, you know, like Hopkins. He’s already a legend as it is. It would just be the cherry on top!”

Indeed, Pacquiao’s return isn’t merely a fight; it’s a moment that could further cement his legacy—or raise deeper questions.

Can Manny Pacquiao etch himself in the same group as George Foreman and Bernard Hopkins?

When boxing historians recount legendary comebacks, two names invariably shine brightly: George Foreman and Bernard Hopkins. Their stories serve as enduring benchmarks for fighters aspiring to achieve greatness in the twilight of their careers.

George Foreman’s return to the boxing ring after a decade-long hiatus stunned the sports world. Having initially retired in 1977, Foreman returned in 1987 at the improbable age of 38. What began as a spectacle became a genuine pursuit of the heavyweight title, culminating in his iconic 1994 knockout victory over Michael Moorer. At 45, Foreman became the oldest heavyweight champion in history, forever cementing his legacy.

Similarly inspiring, Bernard Hopkins defied convention by remaining competitive well into his late 40s. Hopkins didn’t just extend his career—he redefined it. At 46, he outclassed Jean Pascal in May 2011 to win the WBC Light Heavyweight title, shattering Foreman’s record as the oldest boxing champion. But that wasn’t all. Two years later, he broke his own record when he defeated Tavoris Cloud to clinch the IBF light heavyweight title at the age of 48. This victory made him the oldest boxer on record to win a world title. A year later, he added more to it when he defeated Beibut Shumenov to become the oldest fighter to unify world titles at the age of 49.

So, Manny Pacquiao has a tough road ahead if he is to successfully etch his name among greats like George Foreman and Bernard Hopkins

Their legendary comebacks provide the historical context for Manny Pacquiao’s own quest. As Pacquiao prepares for his battle against Mario Barrios, boxing fans wonder if he can match or even surpass the incredible feats of Foreman and Hopkins, cementing yet another indelible chapter in a long and impressive boxing lore.