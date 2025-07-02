Boxing Legend’s Message for Brian Norman Jr. Leaves Devin Haney Humiliated

Devin Haney was once highly praised for his boxing skills. After having trained under Floyd Mayweather Sr., many saw him as the next Money Mayweather. And rightfully so—he defeated the likes of Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jorge Linares, Vasyl Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr., and others. However, since Ryan Garcia entered his life, things haven’t been going so well for the 26-year-old. After suffering the worst beatdown of his career, Haney might have been able to get his zero back, but his reputation has a big ol’ question mark in front of it after the April 2024 bout.

And things just got worse on May 2nd when he entered the ring against Jose Ramirez. Despite securing a unanimous decision win, his over-the-top lateral movement, a.k.a running strategy, made him public enemy number one. Even his luck has left his corner, as Garcia suffered an upset loss to Rolando Romero, effectively postponing their highly anticipated rematch. Later, a nearly finalized deal with Teofimo Lopez for a fight too fell apart. Now, he has finally secured a fight against Brian Norman Jr., but even then, criticism seems to be haunting ‘The Dream.’

“Brian Norman Jr. [vs.] Devin Haney is official,” acknowledged former welterweight world champion Timothy Bradley, a well-known Haney critic. Recently, GEA Chairman His Excellency Turki Alalshikh confirmed that Haney will fight Norman Jr. in November 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the latter’s WBO strap. Regardless, Bradley continued his philippic of the former undisputed lightweight champion. “I just got off Craigslist, man… Sparring partners [are going to] be cheap for this fight. Man, get you about three or four chickens, $25 a piece,” he added bluntly. But why chickens?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago BOXING KAMBOSOS HANEY press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz American boxer Devin Haney is seen during a pre-fight press conference at the Richmond Rowing Club in Melbourne, Friday, June 3, 2022. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VIC AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLUISxASCUIx 20220603001665998617

AD

“You’re gonna need to chase some chickens around if you’re gonna catch Devin Haney, my gosh, that boy’s [going to] be all moving around all around the ring,” Bradley continued his diatribe. “He’s [going to] be all on the top ropes… You ain’t gonna need no humans… You’re gonna need some chickens. That boy is fast. His feet are fast.” Putting aside Bradley’s digs at Haney, the boxing veteran was not happy about Haney’s performance in May either, as he described being “underwhelmed… pissed off” and “insulted” after watching the bout.

However, Bradley isn’t alone in throwing insults at the former WBC champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bob Arum’s dig at Devin Haney ahead of the Brian Norman Jr. fight backfires

Top Rank boss Bob Arum, who is also Brian Norman Jr.’s promoter, recently took a jab at Devin Haney. Addressing the November fight between Haney and Norman Jr., the veteran promoter referred to Haney as a “track star.” The remark didn’t go unanswered. Haney fired back, mocking Top Rank’s ongoing broadcasting challenges.

via Imago Boxing promoter Bob Arum attends a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel & Towers in Kanagawa, Japan, August 31, 2024. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 267772085

“Shouldn’t this guy be worried about the fact [that] he blew 90 million from ESPN and now has no TV deal?” he wrote back. Even Bill Haney joined the conversation, doubling down on Top Rank’s soon-to-end partnership with ESPN. “Lol… Bob’s senile, running his mouth and forgot he’s no longer in charge,” Haney Sr. wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having said that, everyone seems to be taking digs at Devin Haney after he managed to secure the Brian Norman Jr. fight. While the Haneys haven’t responded to Timothy Bradley’s taunts, considering their counterattack of Bob Arum, a retort might not be far away. What do you make of Bradley’s comments?