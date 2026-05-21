Boxing Legend’s Son Arrested in LA for Allegedly Violating Restraining Order

Sugar Ray Leonard‘s son, Daniel Leonard, was arrested Wednesday morning in Los Angeles for reportedly violating a restraining order connecting to the boxing legend’s residence.

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According to reports, the 25-year-old was apprehended around 5:29 a.m. at a property in West Los Angeles. According to an LAPD representative, officials arrived after someone at the residence called 911 to report Daniel Leonard on the property despite an active restraining order being in effect.

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“The suspect was on the property, violating his restraining order, which prompted a call to 911 from someone on the property,” the LAPD representative told TMZ.

TMZ later reported that Leonard had allegedly been attempting to enter his father’s home by turning exterior door handles before security intervened. When cops got on the scene, they reportedly found him near the pool house and detained him shortly thereafter.

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At the moment, very few details surrounding the incident have been made public. However, Los Angeles County Court records reportedly show that Sugar Ray Leonard requested a restraining order against his son earlier that day, though it is unclear whether that specific filing directly triggered the arrest.

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For now, what is known is that a hearing about the restraining order has apparently been scheduled for June 15. And as expected, the situation has understandably drawn significant attention because of Sugar Ray Leonard’s legendary status in combat sports.

Leonard, widely regarded as one of boxing’s best-ever fighters, rose to prominence in the 1980s by winning world titles in five weight classes and got into classic rivalries with fighters such as Thomas Hearns, Roberto Durán, and Marvin Hagler.

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However, this time, the attention has suddenly switched away from the ring and toward a highly personal family matter. As of now, no further information about the alleged restraining order violation or the relationship between Leonard and his son has been made public.

All we know about Sugar Ray Leonard and his son’s bond in public view

That silence just adds to the strangeness of the scenario, as Sugar Ray Leonard and his son Daniel Leonard never looked to have a strained relationship in public. Over the last few years, the boxing legend has frequently shared warm family moments featuring Daniel on social media, making the new arrest allegations even more surprising from the outside.

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Leonard and Bernadette Robi‘s youngest son, Daniel, has appeared in a number of family posts online. In November 2023, Leonard publicly wished his son a happy birthday.

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“So happy to be with my son Daniel this weekend!” he wrote on social media. “I am so proud of you!!! Happy Birthday!!!”

The duo were also reportedly pictured together with Magic Johnson in the summer of 2025, suggesting that the relationship still appeared publicly intact not long ago. However, there were tiny clues that things were not completely smooth behind the scenes.

Earlier last year, Bernadette posted a Valentine’s Day photo of Sugar Ray and Daniel together on a beach. However, some time later, several fans noted Daniel’s absence from family images taken during Bernadette’s birthday celebrations in April.

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Still, neither Leonard nor Daniel has publicly commented on the current legal situation, leaving far more questions than answers surrounding what may have happened privately within the family.