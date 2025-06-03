Boxing Loses Another Legend to Cancer Just Weeks After Georgia O’Connor’s Passing

Boxing continues to suffer heartbreaking losses in 2025. Following the passing of legend Mike McCallum and Georgia O’Connor in May, the sport now mourns the loss of another beloved figure—Jose Santa Cruz. Affectionately known as ‘Don Jose’, he was the father and longtime trainer of four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz. But Don Jose’s impact extended far beyond his famous son—he dedicated his life to the sport, shaping the careers of his other sons as well.

Leo’s brothers, Jose Armando, Antonio, and Roberto, all trained under Jose Santa Cruz, making him the heart of the Santa Cruz family. Unfortunately, Don Jose passed away at the age of 65 after a prolonged battle with cancer. When Leo Santa Cruz, a bantamweight, super bantamweight, junior featherweight, and featherweight champion, was at the peak of his career, Don Jose resisted stage-three myeloma–bone cancer of the spine. And his approach to life showed that!

Jose Santa Cruz: The warrior behind the scenes

Jose Santa Cruz might not have had a boxing career of his own, but he is the sole reason Leo became a champion, and his other sons gained a passion for the sport. Born in 1958 in Mexico, Don Jose’s passion for boxing took root as a young adult when he was captivated by the sound of a speed bag at a local boxing gym. While he was too old by this time to take up the sport himself, he vowed to turn one of his sons into a world champion. After emigrating to California, he lived and raised his family in Compton, but later moved to Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles.

Throughout this time, he took his sons to train at a gym even though his financial hardships made life difficult. He was so dedicated to producing a world champion in one of his sons that he would walk 10 miles when they couldn’t afford to travel by bus. Jose adopted an intense and hands-on training style, which emphasized pressure fighting and body blows. This reflected in Leo’s boxing style as well and became his signature.

His dedication wasn’t limited to behind the scenes—he was a constant presence in Leo’s corner, dressed in his black cowboy hat, leather boots, and stern demeanor, rarely smiling even after victories. While he may have come across as tough to the outside world, Jose Santa Cruz was a deeply devoted husband to his wife, Elodia, and a loving father to their six children—four sons and two daughters. Beyond guiding Leo to global boxing glory, Don Jose also helped his son, Jose Armando, reach the top, with Armando capturing the interim WBC lightweight title in 2006.

Don Jose’s stage 3 cancer was diagnosed in 2016, requiring chemotherapy and spinal surgery. But that didn’t stop him from showing up for Leo’s fights. “Cancer’s a tough disease, but we’re going to face it straight on,” he said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in July 2016 at the age of 56. “I’m still on medication, but on the day of the fight [against Carl Frampton], I’ll be there.” Don Jose even survived COVID in 2020, which doctors had predicted would take his life.

“When he was in the hospital, his lungs were failing, his heart stopped,” Leo said in an interview with BoxingScene. “He caught [Covid] two times, so he kind of died in bed, but they brought him back.” However, this time, Jose Santa Cruz didn’t come back. When the saddening news hit the internet, it quickly drew tributes from every corner.

Vergil Ortiz Jr., Jessie Vargas, PBC, and others share their condolences

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) was one of the first to share a statement. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jose Santa Cruz, beloved father and trainer of former world champion Leo Santa Cruz,” they wrote in a post on X. “Born in 1958, Jose was the heart of Team Santa Cruz—an unwavering presence in his son’s corner and a true fighter in his own right. Our thoughts are with the Santa Cruz family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jose.” PBC promoted a number of Leo Santa Cruz’s fights.

Even former WBC welterweight champion Jessie Vargas joined the conversation. “Rest in peace Don Jose. My condolences to the whole Santa Cruz family 🙏,” he wrote. IBF welterweight champion Angelo Leo paid his respects. “Rip Don Jose 🙏🏽.” Meanwhile, interim WBC super welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. penned a message for Jose Santa Cruz. “Rest in peace 🙏🏼🤍,” he wrote.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman expressed his sorrow in a X post. “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Don Jose Santa Cruz after a ferocious battle against cancer,” he wrote. “He is now in a better place and will always be remembered as a great boxing man, a family champions loved by everyone. Our condolences and solidarity to Leo and siblings and his wife during this difficult times.”

Jose Santa Cruz might have passed on to the afterlife, but he accomplished his mission to turn one of his sons into a world champion. Though the hole he left behind might not get filled, his work behind the scenes will immortalize his legacy. Do you have any final words for Jose Santa Cruz?