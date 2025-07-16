Boxing Reporter Confirms Floyd Mayweather Return Talks With Manny Pacquiao ‘Already Happening’

“If I could change one thing in my career, I’d have asked to postpone my 2015 fight against Floyd Mayweather after hurting my shoulder in training.” Despite producing arguably the biggest boxing match ever with 4.4 million pay-per-views sold, Manny Pacquiao has often shared his desire to rewrite the outcome of the ‘Fight of the Century.’

The Filipino icon entered the 2015 clash with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, which worsened as the fight progressed. Consequently, Floyd Mayweather not only handed Manny Pacquiao a defeat but also left him with his greatest regret, a loss he’s been eager to avenge, but failed as the rematch never materialized. However, with the 46-year-old now set to make his official return to boxing against Mario Barrios on July 19, the talks of the rematch have rekindled, with Mayweather himself reported to be eager regarding the talks.

Floyd Mayweather takes the first step

Ahead of the Pacquiao-Barrios matchup in Las Vegas, journalist and 2022 BWAA Nat Fleischer winner recipient Lance Pugmire made an exclusive announcement on his X. As Pugmire reached Las Vegas to attend the event, he took a small detour to visit the Floyd Mayweather boxing club. “Went over to FloydMayweather Boxing Club upon my arrival today in Vegas for Manny Pacquiao fight week, was told to expect Floyd to attend with two fighters on the card,” he stated. So, Mayweather will be present at the MGM Grand watching his fiercest rival in action. And if you suspect there’s a distinct reason behind it, you’re correct. Pugmire shared insights from a discussion with a member of Mayweather’s team, who said, “‘Conversations are already happening … if Manny wins, this (rematch) could be worth billions,’ I was told,” he added.

The Grand Rapids native hasn’t stepped foot in the ring ever since he retired after a perfect 50-0 record. And while this confirms that rematch negotiations are actively progressing, it all depends on whether ‘PacMan’ can capture the WBC welterweight title. After all, Mayweather does not seem to be tempted just by financial prospects. He needs extra motivation, and a world title can be that. However, Mario Barrios, the current WBC champion, isn’t going to make it any easier.

Mario Barrios will make it as hard as possible for Manny Pacquiao

A few weeks ago, in an interview, Mario Barrios opened up about his upcoming defense against PacMan. “Originally getting the fight, I was pretty blown away,” he admitted. After all, getting a fight against a living legend is no small feat. However, the Texan realized that he couldn’t defeat Pacquiao like that and switched his mindset immediately.

“But you know during training camp and everything I’m not training with the mentality that I am getting ready to fight an icon fight a legend. At the end of the day, he’s just another man trying to fight for my title, he said, clarifying how he will approach the fight. While he acknowledged the honor of sharing the ring with Manny Pacquiao, he admitted he won’t change his approach towards defending his title.

For the 46-year-old, things have become complicated now. A win will not only make him the oldest welterweight champion in history, which he already is, but will also give him his desired chance at revenge against Floyd Mayweather. On the other hand, a loss will take it all away, and suddenly the stakes are higher than ever, making it a much bigger fight than before.

