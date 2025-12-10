Boxing’s Most Prominent Reporter Warned About Serious Consequences After Beef With Lamont Roach Jr.

Lamont Roach Jr. and Isaac Cruz delivered a spirited battle last weekend at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Although the fight appeared evenly matched early, Cruz pulled ahead with a knockdown in the third round. But ‘The Reaper’ adjusted in the later rounds, rallying back to close the gap. The result? Roach Jr. walked away with his second majority-decision draw of the year. One judge had it 115-111 for Cruz, while the other two scored it 113-113.

Naturally, the outcome didn’t sit well with anyone—not the fighters, and certainly not the fans. With talks of an immediate rematch gaining momentum, social media quickly ignited. Many felt Cruz had done enough and was robbed of a clear win. Roach Jr., noticing the narratives forming online, stepped in to address the backlash. That’s when he caught the attention of journalist Elie Seckbach—and things went downhill fast.

Elie Seckbach asked to remove the title of reporter

“N—as out from hiding, huh? 🤣,” Roach Jr. tweeted in the aftermath. Seckbach, a loud and longstanding voice in the boxing community, immediately took notice. “What are you talking about? You lost the fight. You got a gift in a draw. You’re the king of rabbit punches,” he responded. It’s worth noting that when Roach Jr. fought Gervonta Davis to a majority draw earlier this year, Seckbach—unlike most fans—believed Davis had done enough to win.

For context, Lamont Roach Jr. had pushed Davis to the brink, with many viewers feeling he deserved the nod. That moment marked the beginning of the tension between Roach and Seckbach. So when Roach Jr. saw Seckbach’s latest comment, he fired back quickly.“Elie, relax… that man is not going to f—k you lol,” he wrote, referring to Gervonta Davis.

Seckbach wasn’t about to let the jab slide. “Based on what you were wearing the last time I saw you, I think you should give your mom her jacket back… 🤷‍♂️ go back to the gym, stop crying, work on skills, and maybe one day you’ll win a fight,” he shot back. The exchange soon caught the attention of Boxing Heads Podcast, which warned Seckbach about the risks of his words. “Elie, this is wild knowing you may see this man again. You gotta keep the same energy too,” they wrote.

Boxing analyst Dan Canobbio also chimed in, calling for Seckbach to drop the “reporter” label entirely for being so biased. “I respect what Elie did for YouTube boxing 15 years ago, but he’s progressively become a joke… Just take ‘reporter’ out of your name because this is the behavior of a troll.’” But the real question remains: Was Seckbach actually wrong—or did others quietly agree with him?

Errol Spence Jr. shares his take on Isaac Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr.

Errol Spence Jr. liked what he saw when Isaac Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. battled to a majority draw. The former unified welterweight champion was in the crowd at Frost Bank Center as both men traded momentum swings. Speaking after the fight, Spence claimed the result didn’t surprise him a bit.

“It was a good fight,” he told reporters. “Cruz lived up to his nickname, being Pitbull, coming forward and throwing a lot of punches. Lamont was trying to stay focused. I had it kind of close, but I did think Cruz edged it a little bit.” Still, he hopes the rivalry isn’t over. “Hopefully they’ll have another fight and fight again.”

Having said that, it appears that even though Elie Seckbach isn’t alone in thinking Isaac Cruz won the fight, his approach to letting Lamont Roach Jr. know appears to have irked people. His take on the Davis fight also didn’t help his reputation from falling. But what do you make of all this?