Boxing Trainer Scoffs at Terence Crawford-Floyd Mayweather Comparison in Blunt Verdict for Canelo Fight

“Unless you’re that guy that, like, pushes it past everybody else, you’re not going to be exceptional, and it’s a fu–ing struggle. That’s why some fighters, they reach a certain level of success, and they sort of slack off.” That was Joe Rogan’s blunt take a few months ago, aimed directly at boxing’s elite. He used Canelo Alvarez as the benchmark, praising the Mexican superstar’s laser focus and relentless work ethic. Rogan contrasted that with fighters who, while gifted, lack the same deliberate grind. He name-dropped Terence Crawford and Floyd Mayweather as examples of champions whose every move is steeped in championship-level intent. But not everyone is buying into the hype, especially not Jose Benavidez Sr.

Terence Crawford knows the mountain he’s climbing. Moving up two weight classes to face a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion is no small feat. But ‘Bud’ remains unfazed. In a recent comment, he even dismissed all but one concern. “His [Canelo Alvarez’s] punching power and his physical size are the only things I have to worry about.” Confidence? Certainly. But to Jose Benavidez, it’s delusion.

In a recent video shared by Sean Zittel on YouTube, Benavidez Sr. didn’t hold back. Comparing Canelo Alvarez’s past matchups with Jermell Charlo and William Scull, Benavidez Sr. pointed out how the size disparity led to predictable outcomes. And Terence Crawford, the smaller fighter, he argued, is no exception to this rule. September 13th might be Bud’s shot at Floyd Mayweather-like legacy, but according to Benavidez, it’ll more likely be the night he collects his first loss. So what did he say?

Jose Benavidez didn’t mince words when breaking down what he believes will unfold between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez. According to him, whenever Crawford tries to throw a punch, Canelo will catch it and return fire with something heavier and far more punishing. In Benavidez’s view, Crawford won’t even get the chance to land clean shots. “Floyd Mayweather won a lot of fights like that. He just pop shot,” Sean Zittel chimed in, pointing out how Floyd Mayweather, despite being the smaller man, outmaneuvered bigger opponents like Canelo Alvarez himself, Miguel Cotto in 2012, and even Conor McGregor in his last fight. But don’t bring that argument to Benavidez Sr.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 20, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Terence Crawford (yellow trunks) trades punches with Amir Khan (white trunks) during the WBO welterweight title fight at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

“Come on. You can’t compare Floyd,” he said, brushing off any comparison between Mayweather and Crawford. “No, he’s [Terence Crawford] not Floyd Mayweather. But that’s what I think.” Moreover, he predicted that the fight would underwhelm, perhaps even bore fans. Drawing parallels to Canelo Alvarez’s dull performance against William Scull, Benavidez Sr. predicted, “People are going to be very upset. Remember this.”

How sound that analysis is remains to be seen. And let’s not forget, Terence Crawford was the guy who, in a way, almost ended his older son, Jose Benavidez Jr’s career back in 2018. Even if that may not have played a role in his critique of the two-division undisputed champion, one cannot forget, Crawford is living the dream his younger son, David Benavidez, had seen for years. That may be the reason why he thinks David Benavidez can give Canelo Alvarez the tougher fight.

Benavidez Sr. predicts a hospital visit for Canelo Alvarez

After failing to secure a fight for his son against Canelo Alvarez, Jose Benavidez Sr. hasn’t exactly held back his thoughts on the 34-year-old Mexican superstar. Now that Canelo is set to face Terence Crawford on September 13th, Benavidez Sr. has opened the floodgates, making it crystal clear just how unimpressed he is with the matchup.

“I think it’s going to be a boring fight, I am hoping that it’s a little bit exciting,” Benavidez Sr. told Fight Hub TV a few days ago. He even doubled down with a brutal jab, claiming, “I heard that Canelo [Alvarez] was the worst fight ever on pay-per-view to throw the least punches in history.” When asked if there was any hope of Canelo Alvarez finally stepping into the ring with David Benavidez after the Crawford bout, he didn’t mince words.

“He doesn’t want to face David Benavidez,” he said bluntly. “David Benavidez is a very young fighter. Super young, very strong, he has proven himself to be a top young fighter… one of the best at 168 lbs and one of the best at 175 lbs.” Benavidez Sr. ended with a prediction that left no room for misinterpretation: a fight between Canelo and his son would be bad for boxing… because David Benavidez would “send him to a hospital.”

That said, Benavidez Sr.’s confidence hasn’t wavered. But with David Benavidez also rumored to be eyeing a potential bout against Callum Smith, the path forward remains uncertain. So the big question now is: do you agree with Benavidez Sr.’s bold prediction? Or do you believe Terence Crawford will once again prove that skill, not size, wins fights, like Floyd Mayweather?