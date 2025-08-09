Boxing World Celebrates as Canelo Alvarez, Wife Fernanda Gómez Welcome Fifth Child Before Crawford Fight

Earlier this month, a clip surfaced on social media showing Canelo Alvarez playfully sparring with his son inside the ring. Naturally, fans flooded the post, celebrating the tender and heartwarming moment between father and son, heralding Canelo’s boy as a future champion. Yet, little did they know, even happier news was about to take the boxing world by storm.

Just under an hour ago, the Mexican superstar took to Instagram to announce the birth of his fifth child—a baby girl—with his wife, Fernanda Gómez. The joyous arrival comes just over a month before his highly anticipated showdown against Terence Crawford in Las Vegas. Remarkably, this heartwarming announcement has already begun to eclipse the hype surrounding the mega fight, as Canelo shared the name of his newest family member.

“You are too brave and super strong, my love [Fernanda Gómez],” Canelo wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture from the hospital bed, as he kissed Gómez, who had their daughter in her arm. Canelo added, “Welcome EVA VICTORIA❤️,” revealing the name of his new daughter. Fans quickly flooded the post with congratulations.

“How funny! We had our baby just a week ago at UC San Diego in La Jolla, and they gave us the same hat and tutu. We almost matched 😉 Congratulations,” the user wrote.

“INCREDIBLE! Congrats brother,” boxing influencer ShowBizz wrote.

“Congratulations, that girl is bringing a cake under her arm. You’re going to beat Terence Crawford. 💪🏻🥊,” wrote another.

“And when you thought you had already had all the happiness in the world, more arrives,” wrote the next.

“The peace of mind of the baby, he knows that he will never lack anything❤️,” commented a user.