Boxing World Devastated as Teddy Atlas Suffers Personal Loss

The boxing world has been shaken by yet another tragic loss. Several famous people, like Georgia O’Connor, Joey Archer, Mike McCallum, Abu Yusupov, and the legendary George Foreman, have died this year, making it a hard one. International Boxing Hall of Famer Don Elbaum has died at the age of 97. The sport is now mourning his death. Don Elbaum was a boxer, promoter, and true advocate for the sport for almost eight decades. He lived in Erie for a long time. Elbaum was a boxing man in every way. Teddy Atlas, a close friend of his, is also sad about his death, just like the boxing world is.

Yesterday, veteran trainer and fight commentator Teddy Atlas took to Instagram and X to share an emotional tribute to his late friend. Posting a photo of Don Elbaum, the 68-year-old wrote, “I lost an old friend today Don Elbaum, as did the Sport of Boxing, which just became less interesting & fun. Don didn’t work in Boxing, he lived it. 🙏❤️🥊.” Over the years, Don Elbaum was one of the harder men to reach. Any prolonged conversation with him usually included a reminder that he was the man responsible for bringing Don King into boxing, followed, only half-jokingly, by a comment that he’s regretted it ever since. While Elbaum often spoke about King’s start in the sport, what about his own?

Born in 1931 in Cincinnati as the only child of Max and Sally Elbaum, Don Elbaum’s family relocated to Erie, Pennsylvania, when he was six. Having a concert pianist mother, and a father who first worked in fashion before transitioning into the hearing aid business, Elbaum recalled that it was his uncle, Danny Greenstein, who played a pivotal role in shaping his love for boxing. “While there (in Boston), my uncle took me to see a fight show for the first time. I remember my exact words when watching one of the boxers. I said, ‘That’s the most beautiful music I have ever seen.’ The boxer was Willie Pep.” And little did young Don Elbaum know that one day, he would not only go on to win 40 of his 50 amateur bouts but eventually promote Pep during the twilight of the legendary featherweight’s career.

Additionally, let’s not forget that Don Elbaum, with his sharp eye for talent, rose to become one of boxing’s most influential matchmakers and promoters. Throughout a career that stretched across six decades, he engaged in over 10,000 fights and promoted more than 1,000 cards. From 1982 to 1987, he took charge and organized an impressive 196 shows at The Tropicana in Atlantic City.

At just 17, Don Elbaum stepped into the ring of promotion, launching his first boxing show in Erie. His achievement of getting licensed at such a young age, along with either funding the event himself or persuading someone else to do so, stands as a remarkable tale on its own. Don Elbaum forged a career that defied convention. Why do you ask? Elbaum, a true master of hype, commanded attention with his creative and outlandish promotional tactics.

Only Don Elbaum would dream up an event titled “The World’s Worst Boxer,” where the loser had to retire. Only Elbaum would leap from the crowd to step in as a substitute on his own card when a fighter dropped out. Only Elbaum would turn a pre-fight moment into a wedding ceremony inside the ring. That’s just who he was, larger than life, relentlessly imaginative, and always committed to putting on a show. And now, alongside Teddy Atlas, fans across the boxing world are mourning the loss of a true original.

Boxing lost a “Special” gem in Don Elbaum

“May he rest in peace🙏🏼. Hope things are well with you Teddy!” one user commented. Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “May he rest in peace. The boxing world just took a big hit. We’re going to miss him dearly.” Many fans emphasized what made Elbaum such a unique figure in the sport. Despite not boasting a lengthy fighting career or extraordinary pro records, he stood out for who he was as a person. “Don was very special. I enjoyed our phone calls a lot. My condolences to you. He was a gentleman, a great soul. That’s the way I met him. His memory will live on,” wrote one fan.

Another user recalled a more personal moment, saying, “I met Don as a 23-year-old kid when Wesley Mouzon trained me. So many laughs with him. His stories I’ll never forget.” The sentiment echoed throughout the comment sections, with another adding, “Don was a bigger-than-life character & a ‘Man’s Man.’” Many extended their condolences to Elbaum’s family, expressing sorrow while celebrating the vibrant legacy he left behind.

Ernie Bizzarro of Bizzarro Promotions is set to pay tribute to Don Elbaum with a ceremonial 10-bell salute at the Bayfront Brawl 17 event on August 2. This salute will take place at the Bayfront Convention Center, the same venue where Elbaum delivered his commentary during Bayfront Brawl 16 last November. Today marks a devastating moment for the world of boxing. Don Elbaum’s absence will be felt deeply, and EssentiallySports stands with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.