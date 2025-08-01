Boxing World Loses Another Luminary as Tyson Fury’s Legendary Cutman Passes Away

Goodbyes are always hard. And as boxing fans, when you have to bid farewell to an absolute icon who devoted thirty years to the sport, it is profoundly painful. However, with a heavy heart, that is exactly what we have to do, as Frank Hopkins, the legendary cut man who has worked with countless boxers, including Tyson Fury, departed on August 1, at the age of 78.

Frankie Hopkins, a beloved and esteemed icon in British boxing, came from the Portsmouth area. This Southern legend embarked on his boxing journey nearly three decades ago. In 2022, he joined The Gypsy King’s corner, and over the years, he became a vital part of the team, forging not just a professional alliance but a tight-knit bond that transformed them into a true boxing dynasty, united like family.

After receiving the crushing message of his friend/mentor’s demise, Tyson Fury immediately took to Instagram to pay his respects. In the Instagram story, he shared, “Just like to say a special rest in peace to Frank Hopkins, my old cut man. What he didn’t know about cuts in boxing, nobody knew. He forgot more than most men knew about cuts. He was one of the best and greatest in the game and it was a pleasure to have him as part of my team towards the end of my career.” A simple and quiet farewell. Yet you could feel the weight of that loss as the former WBC heavyweight champion struggled to put his emotions into words.

Frank Warren, Tyson Fury’s longtime promoter, who brought in Hopkins to replace Jacob ‘Stitch’ Duran in 2022, mournfully honored the late cut man with a heavy heart. He took to his ‘X’ to post a black-and-white picture of the late icon. The caption read, “Everyone at Queensberry are saddened to learn of the passing of Frank Hopkins. A top man who worked with many of our fighters across the years,” showcasing how the Portsmouth legend impacted countless lives.

The promoter further assured that his team will be beside Hopkins’ family in this tough time, before bidding a final goodbye. “Rest in Peace Frank 🕊️,” he concluded. It wasn’t just Frankie’s teammates who were affected by this tragedy.

Boxing world joins Tyson Fury in mourning

Only a few days had passed after the tragic departure of legendary trainer Tommy Brooks when the news of Hopkins’ death arrived. Eddie Hearn, the Matchroom head honcho, immediately chose to offer his tribute to the great man. He shared IFL TV’s heartfelt post on his Instagram story and described Hopkins as a “LOVELY MAN.” Though Hearn and the Portsmouth legend weren’t close personally, their mutual respect as key figures in British boxing ran deep. He closed his farewell with “REST IN PEACE FRANK🥊,” bidding a final adieu.

Frankie Hopkins began mentoring local talents like his nephew Tony Oakey in the early 2000s. And even while working with Tyson Fury, he remained deeply committed to his local scene. Additionally, his support for lightweight prospect Mark Chamberlain revitalized Portsmouth’s boxing hopes. Sadly, he won’t witness this transformation himself.

However, Hopkins’ legacy will permanently mark every boxer from that area. He remains synonymous with British boxing, and for Tyson Fury and others, this loss hits profoundly deep.

RIP Frank Hopkins.