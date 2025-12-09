Boxing World Pays Tribute to 20-YO “Hero” Who Died Protecting His Sisters From a Machete Attacker

2025 continues to deal heavy blows to the boxing world. After the heartbreaking losses of icons like George Foreman and Ricky Hatton, the sport has now been shaken by the tragic death of a young, promising prospect—taken far too soon. Unlike many of the deaths this year, 20-year-old Josue David Hernandez lost his life not because of old age or ring-related injuries, but while protecting the people he loved most. According to reports, Hernandez was brutally murdered by a machete-wielding attacker.

He had stepped in to defend his four sisters during a home invasion at their family residence in Mexico City. The assailant had already attacked one of the sisters when Hernandez bravely intervened, shielding her from further harm. In the process, he suffered fatal injuries. By the time emergency responders arrived, the Hernandez had sadly died. Authorities have yet to identify or locate the attacker. Meanwhile, Hernandez’s trainer, former world title challenger Titan Rodriguez, has issued a heartbreaking statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josue David Hernandez leaves an unfinished dream behind

Since Hernandez’s untimely passing, Rodriguez—who is also part of David Picasso’s training team ahead of his December 27 clash with Naoya Inoue—took to social media to share an emotional statement. “Today, I woke up to the devastating and heartbreaking news that you [Hernandez] are no longer here. My friend, my brother, my running partner. So many dreams to fulfill. So many conversations and all the trust we had in each other to achieve everything. A part of my heart goes with you,” he wrote in the post.

“God only knows why these things happen. Your passing hurts me deeply, and I’m going to work incredibly hard to achieve all the goals we had together. I love you very much, Josue David Hernandez. May God receive you in his holy kingdom. It’s time to shine in heaven, my king,” he added. Hernandez was regarded as an emerging talent in the Mexican boxing scene, having already made his mark in the early stages of his amateur career. Beginning his journey at just 10, he accumulated multiple regional titles and stood on the brink of turning professional after only five years as an amateur.

ADVERTISEMENT

News of his tragic death spread rapidly, prompting Boxing Scene to share a post on X. “BoxingScene [is] saddened to learn of the passing of promising boxer Josue David Hernandez,” they wrote. “Hernandez, aged just 20, was killed protecting his four sisters from an attacker with a machete at their home in Mexico City. Rest in peace, champ.” The post quickly drew a wave of condolences from fans across the boxing community.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans poured in with praise

People quickly started mourning the tragic death. One user showed respect, claiming Hernandez died protecting the people he loved. “A man that did what he must to protect his women, nothing but respect 🫡,” the user commented. Still, Hernandez had so much more to offer the sport had this tragic incident not occurred.

Another user branded the 20-year-old a true warrior. “So sad. True warrior until the end. May God protect his family. 🙏,” the user commented. Some reports also suggest that the attacker may have been a relative of the family.

Someone else felt Josue David Hernandez is now a role model. “I wanna go knowing I did the right thing just like Josue Hernandez. Hero 💪🏽. God bless his soul. RIP Josue 🕊️,” the user commented. However, hopefully, no one else has to go through this ordeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next user reflected the toll 2025 has taken on boxing. “Damn 2025 bro was just starting life fr,” the user wrote. Mike McCallum and Georgia O’Connor are also among the boxers who passed away this year.

Meanwhile, this user claimed Hernandez will be remembered as a hero. “He should be remembered as a hero, rest in peace, Josue. 🕊 Nothing but respect for your bravery,” the user wrote. He will be a hero not just for his family for the rest of the boxing world as well.

Having said that, it appears the news of Josue David Hernandez’s death has hit the boxing world hard. While fans will recover, the emotional scar his death left behind may never heal. Do you have any final words?