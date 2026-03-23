Boxing World Prays for Boxer Put in Medically Induced Coma After Scary Knockout

Once again, a boxer is dealing with the harsh realities of stepping into the squared circle. 19-year-old Isis Sio was handed a 30-day suspension after suffering a knockout from a body shot in her January 30 bout against Perla Bazaldua, in accordance with California State Athletic Commission regulations. She returned to the ring 50 days later, fighting Saturday night at the Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino. However, what followed was far more serious than anyone could have anticipated.

Before the four-round fight, during Friday’s weigh-in, Boxing Scene reported that Sio was quiet and reserved. The observation was made when her trainer had asked a reporter from the news outlet to click a photo of her stepping on the scale and facing off against her opponent, Jocelyn Camarillo. Nothing seemed unusual, since weight cuts are often draining. But when the lights came on Saturday night, the Dickinson, North Dakota native didn’t last long in the fight.

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The 19-year-old, 1-3, was hurt by a couple of body shots from Camarillo in the first round of the fight. When she stepped back and covered herself, Camarillo pounced and slammed Sio with four head punches. This resulted in Sio, who had gone unconscious, slumping forward on the canvas. Immediately, a stretcher was brought out, and officials wheeled her out of the arena to emergency care. She was seen convulsing on the stretcher, reflecting the seriousness of her injuries.

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This followed a report from ProBoxTV, which organized the boxing event, on social media this Sunday. Sources revealed that Sio was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Loma Linda University Health Medical Center. ProBoxTV confirmed that the North Dakota native has been put under a medically induced coma since being knocked out during her fight against Camarillo. They also sent a message to her family and friends, while asking fans to join them in wishing for a full recovery.

“On behalf of CEO Garry Jonas and the entire ProBox family, we are praying for a speedy recovery for Isis Sio,” ProBoxTV wrote. “Ms. Sio is currently in a medically induced coma. Our thoughts are with her and her family at this very difficult time. Please join us in wishing for a full recovery.”

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The famed Wild Card Boxing Club also released a statement, praying for Sio’s full recovery.

“Sending our positive thoughts and prayers out to Isis Sio and hoping she recovers,” they wrote on Instagram.

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Meanwhile, Sio’s opponent, Jocelyn Camarillo, has also released a statement following the incident.

Jocelyn Camarillo registers her first knockout win over Isis Sio

Camarillo is currently undefeated with a 6-0 record. However, before Saturday’s fight, the 21-year-old had never scored a knockout. So, when she spoke to reporter Elie Seckbach on Saturday, unaware of the severity of Sio’s condition, Camarillo was naturally happy about her latest win.

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“I’m happy,” Camarillo said. “But then also have that feeling [of] a little bit of guilt.”

That guilt would turn into regret when news of Sio’s condition reached her. Camarillo took to social media to share a post, praying for her opponent.

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“Lord Jesus, we come before you with faith and urgency,” Camarillo wrote. “Lifting up Isis [Sio] into your loving hands. Lord, you are the ultimate healer, the great physician, and we ask for [your] divine touch over her body in Jesus mighty name, amen.”

An official briefed on Sio’s condition provided an update on her condition on Sunday, shedding light on her current health status.

“It’s not good.”

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From the looks of things, Isis Sio remains in critical condition at the moment. EssentiallySports wishes for her speedy recovery. But the question is: could this have been avoided?