Boxing World Receives Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua News: But It’s Too Little, Too Late Thanks to Jake Paul

It’s a story boxing fans know all too well. A fighter has one bout on the calendar, but news of the next fight leaks out too early. Focus shifts, momentum falters—and suddenly the first hurdle isn’t cleared, taking the second opportunity down with it. Ryan Garcia learned that lesson the hard way earlier this year. Now, Anthony Joshua looks like he could be next. Joshua is slated to face Jake Paul on December 19 in a Netflix-backed event at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

But the American influencer-turned-boxer isn’t the real danger here. Distraction is. According to The Ring, Joshua is already in talks to finally settle his long-simmering rivalry. With who? Well, if there’s one opponent that truly makes sense for AJ at this stage, it’s the former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The two British stars have been circling each other for years, with negotiations surfacing multiple times—only for a fight to never materialize. Will it now?

When is Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury?

Ring Magazine reports that the long-discussed heavyweight clash is being lined up as a headline attraction for a Riyadh Season in 2026. “Sources have advised The Ring that a highly anticipated showdown between former heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will headline a Riyadh Season mega-event in 2026,” The Ring wrote on Instagram earlier today. But that doesn’t mean fans should expect the fight to happen immediately.

This is not a case of Joshua moving straight from Jake Paul to Fury. Far from it. According to the report, both men are expected to return to action separately before finally colliding. “Before that collision happens, The Ring has also learned that Fury and Joshua are slated to see action in separate fights as part of next year’s Riyadh Season,” they added. That wrinkle only increases the chances of an upset—and the risk of the long-awaited showdown once again being derailed.

Tyson Fury, of course, announced his retirement following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk—the last one came in December 2024. Since then, the former champion has repeatedly teased a comeback while publicly insisting he’s done for good. Still, his social media tells a different story. “The king must return to his throne,” Fury wrote just days ago. “There is a long & lonely road that only I can walk on, but after the long & hard battles, awaits immortality!”

Queensberry Promotions, Fury’s promoter, echoed the same quote on X, pairing it with an image of Fury seated on a throne. All signs point toward an inevitable return at age 37. Yet when fans caught wind of The Ring’s report, the delayed timeline seemed to take the wind out of the sails—cooling the hype around Joshua vs. Fury, at least for now.

Fan thinks Jake Paul may end up fighting Fury

The news quickly drew hundreds of comments. Sounds promising, right? Most fans weren’t buying it. “We hear this at least once a year. I’ll believe it when they’re in the ring together,” one user wrote. The skepticism isn’t without reason. Over the years, a familiar mix of contractual roadblocks, rematch clauses, unexpected defeats, and high-profile talks that ultimately went nowhere has repeatedly kept the fight from becoming reality.

Another fan felt the moment had long passed. “5 years too late, but I’ll definitely watch it,” the user commented. And that is exactly what promoters are banking on. Look at it objectively, and the criticism makes sense. Anthony Joshua is no longer the fighter he once was, while Tyson Fury’s two losses to Oleksandr Usyk have inevitably left their mark.

Meanwhile, this user felt Joshua was not even getting past Jake Paul. “You mean Jake Paul vs Tyson Fury? No one wants to see AJ after he gets sparked by The Problem Child,” the user wrote. While Joshua might not be the same anymore, it’s a bit unlikely that he would lose to Jake Paul. Yet you can’t rule out upsets.

Another commenter didn’t see much competitiveness left in the matchup either. “Just 2 uncs collecting checks at this point,” the user wrote, bluntly dismissing the fight. From that perspective, Joshua’s upcoming bout with Jake Paul fits the same narrative. If the goal is to cash in while there’s still name value left, then why not do it against Tyson Fury as well?

The next user feared the worst would happen. “Just let them fight… no need for the tune-ups, that’s how the fight gets messed up,” the user commented. This same exact thing happened to a potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder when he lost to Joseph Parker in December 2023.

Having said that, it appears over the years the interest in Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury has dwindled quite a bit. Will they end up making the fight anyway? Possible. But it’s just for the money, a sort of retirement paycheck. Would you watch it?