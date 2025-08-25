Boxing World Reminded Gervonta Davis Is No Muhammad Ali for Entertaining Jake Paul Fight

“Gervonta has been disrespecting my name for too long. His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable tiny boy,” Jake Paul declared as his long-awaited clash with Gervonta Davis was officially set. The two are scheduled to meet on November 14, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with the exhibition bout streaming live on Netflix. While the rules remain undisclosed, the matchup has already sparked plenty of doubt. After all, how often does a 200-pound cruiserweight share the ring with a 135-pound lightweight?

Still, Gervonta Davis’ camp urged caution before anyone jumps to conclusions. Trainers Barry Hunter and Braylen “Boog” Williams drew on history to frame the unusual pairing, pointing to moments when legends entertained fans with unlikely matchups. Muhammad Ali’s 1976 spectacle against Japanese pro wrestler Antonio Inoki, staged between his trilogy with Ken Norton, was one such example. But even with that precedent, veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reminded everyone that Gervonta Davis is no Muhammad Ali for entertaining a fight with Jake Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Did Gervonta Davis make the wrong move?

A few days ago, iFL TV sat down with Dan Rafael for a candid interview, asking his thoughts on the staggering 65-pound weight difference between Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul. Rafael made it clear he holds no dislike for Paul, even admitting he looks forward to his fights. He praised Paul’s promotion company, MVP, for consistently putting together strong undercards, while also giving credit to Davis’ skills. Still, he noted an important distinction: “It’s one thing people have been bringing up. Muhammad Ali fought exhibition matches, and these guys fought exhibition matches and all that, and that’s absolutely correct. However, when Muhammad Ali did exhibition bouts, he was heavyweight champion, and he was fighting four, five, and six times a year.”

via Imago Source: Instagram

Rafael then turned his focus to Davis, who typically fights only once or twice annually. “Tank is going to be lucky if he fights twice a year. So if that’s all you’re fighting, and one of those is going to be a non-traditional exhibition match against a big name, but not an elite fighter, who is 60 lbs heavier than you, how could you want to see that more than against the real contender in a fight, where there is a reason to have the match because of what happened in the first fight?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Ultimately, Rafael expressed disappointment with the matchup. “So you know, I am kind of torn about it. It is what it is,” he said. In his view, Davis should have pursued a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. before jumping into an exhibition with Jake Paul. While he acknowledged the upside that fans won’t have to pay extra since it will stream on Netflix, Rafael emphasized that, business aside, this fight is more about entertainment than representing boxing as a sport.

Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis is spectacle, not legacy

When Fight Hype’s Ron Goodall asked for their thoughts on the Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis fight, the trainers pointed to past spectacles such as Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki, and Manny Pacquiao’s exhibition bouts. “Some people feel upset because they feel otherwise, that you should probably fight professional fighters,” Goodall noted. The question sent coach Barry Hunter down memory lane. “It’s funny you brought that up because I remember many moons ago watching Ali in an exhibition like that against a Japanese wrestler,” he recalled.

For Hunter, the key was purpose. He remembered watching Ali vs Inoki for what it truly was – entertainment. “It was entertainment. It was an exhibition,” he said. “The crowds seem to get a kick out of it, you know, and that’s it. And that’s all.” The fight never diminished Ali’s greatness in his eyes, and by the same logic, Hunter argued, no one can deny Jake Paul’s ability to draw massive crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, one aspect of the matchup lingers. Goodall noted that exhibition or not, The Problem Child and Tank Davis will be trading real punches. “I feel like they’re going to actually fight, you know? I think Jake’s going to try to throw a bomb,” he said. Remember when Paul fought Mike Tyson? Afterward, he admitted he had held back against the then 58-year-old legend. All that remains to be seen now is whether he shows the same restraint against Gervonta Davis, who is 7½ inches shorter and giving up 8½ inches in reach. That said, how do you see a match between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis playing out?