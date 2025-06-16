Boxing World Shaken as Undefeated Pro Dies Fighting Off Attackers in Tragic Incident

Yet another heartbreaking loss has bereaved the boxing world. 2025 has already been a difficult year marked by the deaths of several incredible boxing figures like Georgia O’Connor, Joey Archer, Mike McCallum, and the legendary George Foreman—and now, it mourns the tragic passing of undefeated boxer Abu Yusupov.

The 39-year-old undefeated Russian boxer, who held a professional record of 9-0-1 with 7 knockouts, was fatally stabbed during a violent altercation at Berlin’s Gesundbrunnen train station. According to media reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday following a dispute with a group of individuals. Yusupov, a Berlin resident of Chechen origin, sustained a knife wound to the neck. The authorities attempted to resuscitate him at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital. Sadly, despite their efforts, Yusupov succumbed to his injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The World Boxing Council issues an emotional statement

The light heavyweight boxer made his professional debut in August 2020 at Eisstadion, Braunlage. He began his career with a statement, winning his first three bouts by knockout, none of which went beyond the second round of their scheduled six. In July 2021, he faced Sandro Jajanidze in a tough contest that ended in a draw. Undeterred, Yusupov returned just three months later to secure a points victory over Mazen Girke. From there, he built a solid five-fight win streak. His last fight was in January 2025, against Giorgi Kandelaki, which he again won, via a unanimous decision. Tragically, his record will forever remain at 9-0-1 following his untimely death. The World Boxing Council (WBC) issued a statement in response to the devastating news.

AD

“WBC mourns the passing of Abu Yusupov. Undefeated Chechen boxer Abu Yusupov (9-0-1), 39, was fatally stabbed in Berlin, Germany,” they wrote. “In his most recent bout last January, he defeated Giorgi Kandelaki by decision. Abu is survived by his wife and three young children. His story of perseverance and love for boxing will forever be etched in our sport.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Yusupov/Абу Юсупов (@abu_der_wolf) Expand Post

“The entire WBC family and its President, Mauricio Sulaiman, send our deepest condolences to Abu’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the post stated. Yusupov’s untimely passing has dealt a blow far beyond official circles. A post on r/Boxing drew an outpouring of grief, with fans from around the world sharing heartfelt tributes and saying their final goodbyes.

Abu Yusupov called a “warrior” amidst the outpouring of grief

The shocking incident quickly sparked speculation online as users began sharing their thoughts and personal accounts. One individual claimed to have insider knowledge, writing, “Knocked out two and got stabbed in the neck from behind.” However, the suspects remain at large, and while there have been rumors suggesting gang involvement, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office has stated that there is currently no evidence to support that claim. The Berlin police have launched an official probe into the matter.

The next user seems to have known the 39-year-old personally. “Wow. Knew the guy personally on the amateur Level. He boxed for Limburg as far as I know. RIP,” the user wrote. Reportedly, authorities have ordered an autopsy, and an investigation is underway. Witnesses are being questioned, and surveillance footage from the station is being reviewed for clues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Yusupov/Абу Юсупов (@abu_der_wolf) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another user warned about fighting on the streets. “Don’t fight in the streets… cowards don’t announce themselves,” the user advised. According to the ‘BZ’ newspaper, the group involved in the altercation was reportedly Afghan, though this remains unconfirmed.

Someone else expressed sorrow for the boxer’s family. “He was a warrior who tried to fight back, I feel bad for his family, they lost him while he was just 39 😔.. May god grant him heaven and make his family’s life easier,” the user wrote. Though Yusupov had three children with his wife, details about them remain under wraps currently.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, this user had a simple message for the boxer. “RIP warrior,” the user wrote. Hopefully, justice will prevail and the individuals involved will be arrested soon.

It is a terrible day indeed for boxing. Abu Yusupov is missed by his fans. EssentiallySports sends condolences to Yusupov’s family and wishes them well.