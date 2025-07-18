Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Usually, a fight is made and then a slogan is crafted to fit the narrative, but Saturday’s Amazon prime video pay-per-view opener between recently defeated former two-division champion Brandon Figueroa and three-time featherweight title challenger Joet Gonzalez feels like the reverse. It’s as if matchmakers built the bout around the theme “Desperate times, desperate measures.” With Figueroa coming off his second title loss to new WBC 126-pound champion Stephen Fulton, and Gonzalez gaining momentum after an upset win in a ProBox TV main event in Long Beach, the stakes couldn’t be higher. This clash carries the weight of a near loser-go-home scenario for both fighters’ hopes of returning to title contention.

“I kind of like the pressure,” Gonzalez told BoxingScene on Tuesday. “It’s been working for me. It’s been motivating me to push myself more in the gym. Every fight is do or die, like this one.” Meanwhile, veteran trainer Manny Robles, who wrapped up Figueroa’s training session the same day, echoed a similar sentiment: “It’s going to be a tough, competitive fight because both guys have their backs to the wall and want to get back on track.” So, who might have their hand raised in the end? Let’s break down the stats, strengths, and weaknesses of both fighters and predict who could come out victorious when they ringwalk at around 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, which is approximately 1:00 AM BST in the UK.

Predicting Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez: Who has better stats and record?

Starting with Brandon Figueroa, “The Heartbreaker” enters the ring with a professional record of 25 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, with 19 of those victories coming by knockout. Joet Gonzalez, meanwhile, brings a record of 27 wins and 4 losses, with 15 wins by knockout. So, on paper, Brandon Figueroa holds the edge in punching power, boasting a 76% knockout rate compared to Gonzalez’s 56%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Lee Figueroa (@brandonfigueroa101)

On the flip side, Figueroa has a bit of an age edge at 28, being three years younger than Gonzalez. That said, Joet Gonzalez definitely has the advantage when it comes to experience. Why’s that? He has three more professional fights to his name and started his career almost three years earlier, making his debut in 2012, while Figueroa came in 2015. Additionally, Gonzalez has put in more rounds, tallying up to 192 compared to Figueroa’s 174. Even though the matchup looks pretty balanced, there are still some crucial factors that could change the game once the bell goes off.

Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Starting with height, Brandon Figueroa (5′ 9″ / 175 cm) enters the bout with a two-inch height advantage over Joet Gonzalez (5′ 6″ / 168 cm), which also translates to a two-inch edge in reach. However, both fighters operate out of an orthodox stance. Moving to weight, while the official weigh-in has yet to take place, going by their most recent fights, the 31-year-old Gonzalez held a slight weight advantage, coming in at 127¼ lbs compared to the 28-year-old Figueroa’s 125¾ lbs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joet Gonzalez (@joetgonzalez)

When it comes to recent fights, Joet Gonzalez has definitely been the busier fighter. Figueroa last stepped into the ring 5 months and 18 days ago, while Gonzalez’s latest fight was only 4 months and 11 days ago. In their last five fights, Figueroa has been active over a period of 3 years, 7 months, and 22 days, which works out to about one fight every 8 months and 23 days. He’s put in 51 rounds during that time, averaging about 10.2 rounds per fight. In comparison, Gonzalez has been in the ring for over 3 years, 4 months, and 15 days, which works out to about a fight every 8 months and 3 days. He’s also matched Figueroa’s 51 rounds, keeping up the same average per fight. In the end, when you check the odds, Brandon Figueroa is the favorite at 2/5 (-250) to win outright, while Joet Gonzalez is sitting at 15/8 (+190) in case there’s an upset.

Considering the stats and styles, it looks like Brandon Figueroa is the one more likely to come out on top. Gonzalez is known for his resilience, and with a few tweaks or a last-minute strategy, he might just catch a lot of people off guard. In a showdown where both guys have everything to lose, you never know what might go down once that bell rings. So, who do you think is going to take it?