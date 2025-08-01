Brian Norman Jr. Explains What Makes Him ‘Mad’ About Gervonta Davis

Boxing thrives on narratives as much as it does on knockouts, and few fighters generate as much debate as Gervonta “Tank” Davis. The Baltimore-born knockout artist has the kind of résumé that sells pay-per-views, garners highlight reels, and keeps fans glued to their seats.

Brian Norman Jr., the undefeated welterweight prospect, stepped in during a candid sit-down on Counterpunch Conversations. With a mix of admiration and frustration, Norman dissected why Davis, in his eyes, hasn’t maximized his gifts. “What made me mad about Tank is this,” Norman began, leaning into the discussion. “Like you said from the very beginning, that boy is talented. That boy is bad. He got bricks in his gloves as well. So, he got everything. He even got the whole everybody behind him. Why he ain’t fighting nobody right now?”

To drive home his point, Norman contrasted Davis with another superstar, Canelo Álvarez. The Mexican icon, Norman argued, earned his stature because of the battles he took on. “Canelo earned that in my book. The reason is that he has fought a whole bunch of people. We can’t deny that. He has fought a whole bunch of people. So if he had to end his career now, of course, we all want him to keep on doing his thing and keep on doing that. We all want that. But in my opinion, he earned it going to collect your bread and keep it pushing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

That’s the yardstick Norman applies to Tank. For all the charisma, the destructive punching power, and the fanfare, what’s missing are the defining wars. “Thanks, he got everything behind him. He just doesn’t have the fights. So that’s my only thing with him, like, ‘All right, we’re building up to this point. All right, so what’s next?’ So like, what’s that kicker? Like what’s that thing that says, ‘Oh, no. Yeah, he was one of the ones.’ So, like you, fighting these fighters coming up from 130 and stuff like that. Of course, you still have time. You do what you do with him, but it ain’t it ain’t that one. That’s all I care about.”

For Norman, it isn’t about tearing down Davis’ legacy—it’s about demanding more from someone he believes has the tools to be special.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mayweather and Bradley react to Gervonta Davis’ retirement reports.

Rumors of Gervonta “Tank” Davis stepping away from boxing caught fire after a messy few months—a controversial draw with Lamont Roach Jr. in March, followed by his July 11 arrest in Florida. Fueling the speculation, IBHOF elector Rick Glaser claimed on July 29: “From several very reliable sources, Baltimore’s finest Tank Davis is retiring, won’t fight again… Tank’s supposedly fed up with Boxing. Tank’s retired till his money runs low.”

Not everyone bought into the talk. Jeff Mayweather, former IBO champion and uncle of Floyd, told The Mayweather Channel he wasn’t convinced: “I don’t think that Tank is retired… I did hear him say he was retiring, but I don’t think that he’s retiring.” He stressed any real announcement should come directly from Tank himself—“When Tank says ‘I’m done,’ let it be on camera for everybody to see.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jeff admitted the 30‑year‑old still has years left in him, though he cautioned that Davis’ legal troubles may be wearing him down: “With all these interruptions of the trouble he gets himself into… I’m sure he’s probably more tired of that than anything, but he doesn’t have no one to blame but himself.”

But while Mayweather leaned toward patience, Tim Bradley didn’t mince words. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, the former welterweight champ declared: “Tank is finished. He’s already mentally hung up the gloves.” Pointing to the Roach performance, Bradley argued Davis has lost the hunger for elite opposition and is now eyeing spectacle bouts with names like Jake Paul or even a 46‑year‑old Manny Pacquiao instead of Shakur Stevenson.