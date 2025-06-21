Brian Norman Jr. Issues One-Line Response to Claressa Shield’s Request After Vicious Jin Sasaki KO

Like father, like son, only better. Brian Norman Sr. had a respectable 22-year boxing career, but his 18-11 record never quite turned heads. While he lacked knockout power overall, his rare stoppage wins typically came in the early rounds. In contrast, his son, Brian Norman Jr., has emerged as a force in the welterweight division. Still undefeated at 28-0 just seven years into his professional career, the WBO welterweight champion is carving out a legacy his father never could. His latest victory, a dominant fifth-round TKO over Japan’s rising talent Jin Sasaki on June 19 at the Ota-City General Gymnasium, only reinforced his growing reputation, especially as he successfully defended his WBO world welterweight title for the second time. Norman Jr.’s explosive power is now the talk of the boxing world. Naturally, the praise poured in, and among the loudest voices was none other than Claressa Shields.

Just hours after the bout, the GWOAT took to X to post a photo with the 24-year-old champion and congratulated him with a playful jab: “Let me borrow your left hook @OfficialBNorman 🔥 CONGRATS CHAMP!!!” Brian Norman Jr. responded with equal charm, in a one-line response, he wrote, “As long as I can learn your right 😤,” turning the exchange into a wholesome show of mutual respect between two of boxing’s brightest stars.

Imagine the women’s undisputed heavyweight champion offering such a high compliment! It’s not something you hear every day. But Claressa Shields had good reason for her praise. In case you missed it, the punch Brian Norman Jr. landed was so devastating that reports suggest Jin Sasaki suffered short-term memory loss. The blow was so severe that Jin Sasaki couldn’t recall anything from the past month and a half, a chilling aftermath of what many are already calling a potential ‘Knockout of the Year.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The 23-year-old was stretchered out of the ring and has since been under medical care. While there was no internal bleeding or major visible injuries, it’s believed the damage came from the way he hit the back of his head on the canvas. The fighter was reportedly conscious and able to speak but could not remember the fight or the days leading up to it. He will return to the hospital for further evaluation, according to those close to the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The way Sasaki hit the floor after the left hook seemed to do more damage than the punch itself. Issei Nakaya, the gym president who accompanied Sasaki to the hospital, revealed that the fighter said, “I don’t even remember that this title match was being decided.” Sasaki’s condition closely resembles retrograde amnesia, the loss of memories formed as a result of a traumatic event. And while this case is alarming, it’s not the first time a boxer has experienced memory loss following a vicious knockout.

Memory, trauma, and the price of glory

One of the most notable cases of short-term memory loss in boxing came in December 2004, when American heavyweight Danny Williams challenged Vitali Klitschko for his first title defense. Williams endured knockdowns in the first, third, and seventh rounds before finally falling to Klitschko’s relentless combinations in the eighth. In the aftermath, reports indicated that Williams had no recollection of the knockdown or the events following the third round.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

More recently, concern swept through the Japanese boxing community following a frightening incident involving Ginjiro Shigeoka. The former mini-flyweight titleholder collapsed after going the distance in his rematch with Pedro Taduran. Although the bout played out over all rounds, unlike their previous meeting, this time, Shigeoka required immediate medical attention and hospitalization after the final bell.

It added to the growing awareness of the physical toll elite boxing can take, further underlining the gravity of Jin Sasaki’s condition following his knockout loss to Brian Norman Jr. That said, all hopes are for a full recovery for Jin Sasaki, who remains young with plenty of potential ahead in his career. With that in mind, what are your thoughts on Brian Norman Jr.’s power? Do you think he’ll be able to earn a shot against Jaron “Boots” Ennis?