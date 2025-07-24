Brian Norman Jr. Reveals Gameplan to Beat Devin Haney

It took only one knockout to make Brian Norman Jr. one of the hottest things in the current boxing scenario. Last month, the WBO welterweight champion stopped Jin Sasaki in the fifth round with a potential ‘KO of the year.’ The knockout was so devastating that Sasaki even temporarily lost his memory, and had to be carried out of the ring in s strecher. The was enough to impress everyone, so much so that His Excellency Turki Alalshikh immediately booked ‘The Assassin II’ to co-headline the November 22 ‘Ring IV’ event against Devin Haney.

The matchup will not only be Haney’s debut in the welterweight division, but might be Norman Jr.’s toughest challenge yet. At least, that is what everyone thinks. Since the official announcement, every prediction has favored ‘The Dream’. However, despite the lopsided prediction, the 28-0 boxer is not worried as he has the perfect game plan to shut everyone up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian Norman Jr. will prove the world wrong

Recently, the WBO champion appeared for an interview with Shawn Porter, Anthony Brenagh, and Sean Zittel on The PorterWay podcast. The interview started with a discussion over the November 22nd event in Riyadh, and Zittel wasted no time. The journalist immediately asked Brian Norman Jr about how he plans to tackle one of the most technically astute boxers in the world. The 24-year-old, however, contended that the burden of proof fell on Devin Haney to defeat him. “I mean, I didn’t sign his contract for nothing, and going into each and every fight. I’m not fighting them. They are fighting me. Everybody keeps saying what he got going on. ‘He got this. He got that. The jab, the footwork, this and that, and the third.’ I got it all as well,” he said, claiming that he can compete with Haney on the technical aspect too.

AD

via Imago Source: Instagram Screenshot

Furthermore, his power massively surpasses that of ‘The Dream.’ So come fight night, he plans on dictating the pace himself from the start. “I’m not going in planning to fight his fight to begin with. Okay? He maybe he will try to move. I’mma cut the ring off and do my thing on that. I got fast feet as well,” he revealed. The Georgian finished by praising the fight’s timing as an ideal chance to display his technical skills to the world, an opportunity he’s been denied due to a lack of credible opponents in the weight class.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While we are still a few months away from the fight, the warfare has already started, and for the first time, it seems like the Haneys are on the back foot. Recently, Norman Sr. issued a stark warning to his opponents, promising some dire consequences.

A taste of his own medicine for Devin Haney

After the fight was officially announced, Norman Jr. and Haney came face-to-face during the ‘Ring III’ event in New York. The tension escalated immediately, and ‘The Dream’ pushed the WBO champion, resulting in an all-out brawl. Security got involved, T-shirts were ripped, and words were exchanged. However, amidst the chaos, no one noticed that Norman Sr. was also injured, and expectedly, he had no intention of staying out of the spotlight indefinitely.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A few hours after the incident, the 46-year-old uploaded a self-recorded message on his Instagram. “Sitting here, contemplating, wondering, if my last name was Haney, what would I do?” he said, showing off his surgically repaired arm. The trainer injured his right arm, and Devin Haney could face a lot of trouble for instigating the scuffle.“Y’all remember this? Y’all know I just had surgery right? So I got one arm. So with the situation that went down today, what would I do? If I was Haney, I would sue,” he declared.

However, he won’t do it yet. “But, I am a Norman. Ain’t got no time for it. We gonna step on him like we said we gonna step over him… we gonna get the bag, and we going to move on. That’s what we going to do,” he stated, claiming that the matter will be settled inside the ring. However, the problem isn’t completely resolved. If Norman Sr. really has a valid injury, he’s got a three-year window to file a lawsuit under New York’s statute of limitations. So, Haneys should keep their guard up and just focus on the match as Brian Norman Jr. looks ready to prove everyone wrong. Who do you think will walk out as the winner?