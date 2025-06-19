Brian Norman’s Vicious KO of Jin Sasaki Leaves Boxing World Stunned

Brian Norman Jr.’s transpacific trip couldn’t have gone any better. On Thursday morning at Tokyo’s Ota-City General Gymnasium, the young American champion retained his burgundy and gold strap in emphatic fashion, knocking out Jin Sasaki with a devastating left hook counter in the fifth round. Norman set the tone early, dropping Sasaki inside the first 40 seconds with a sharp counter left hook. Moments later, after Sasaki missed wildly with a left hook of his own, Brian Norman Jr. answered with a precise three-punch combination that sent the Japanese fighter to the canvas for a second time.

Despite showing brief flashes of success with his own left hooks in rounds three and four, Sasaki’s offense lacked control, and a lack of good defense left him vulnerable to Brian Norman Jr’s crisp counter-punching. Round five proved to be the end, as Sasaki threw a slow jab to Norman’s body, he made the rookie mistake of leaving himself unguarded while he reset. Taking advantage of the open season, the Georgia native threw a vicious left hook that rendered Sasaki unconscious on impact. The 23-year-old’s head slammed against the canvas, and the alarming knockout left him motionless for several minutes. Referee Gustavo Tomas initially appeared unaware that Jin Sasaki was unconscious and began a standard ten-count. It wasn’t until midway through the count that he realized Sasaki was completely unresponsive, prompting him to wave off the bout just 46 seconds into the fifth round.

Medics rushed in and eventually carried him out of the ring on a stretcher, underscoring the sheer power and precision behind Norman’s clinical finish. As the official result was announced, Brian Norman Jr. stood alone in the ring, his dominant performance culminating in a chilling knockout that left a lasting impression on the Tokyo crowd. And Top Rank couldn’t resist sharing the highlight of the fifth-round knockout. They posted the clip on Instagram with the caption that read, “IT DOESN’T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS.” Meanwhile, the caption on the clip read: “KO of the year.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Rank Boxing (@toprank) Expand Post

AD

The 24-year-old American extended his perfect record to 28-0, scoring his 22nd career knockout and his third consecutive stoppage win. The WBO welterweight champion is now turning his attention to bigger goals, eager to add more world titles to his resume after delivering what many are already calling a Knockout of the Year contender. Although Brian Norman Jr. previously expressed interest in challenging IBF and WBA champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, those plans may be shelved as Ennis confirmed this week that he intends to move up in weight.

“It was a wonderful fight,” Brian Norman Jr. said in his post-fight interview. “I had a very great opponent in front of me. Y’all seen that he got heart. That boy is not a slouch at all, and I give nothing but props to him. I love y’all over here in Japan and I will gladly come back.” For Sasaki, 23, it marked just the second time he’s been stopped in nearly seven years as a professional. His previous defeat came in October 2021, when fellow Japanese contender Andy Hiraoka halted him in the 11th round. So now, following Brian Norman’s dominant performance, fans and pundits alike were quick to heap praise on the unbeaten American for his clinical display in Tokyo.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian Norman becomes boxing’s new darling

The comment section was buzzing after Brian Norman’s fifth-round knockout over Jin Sasaki, with reactions ranging from shock to admiration. “Roy Jones type hook fr!” one user wrote, drawing a comparison between Brian Norman Jr.’s explosive left hook and the legendary Roy Jones Jr., who became known for his terrifying left hook, earning him the moniker of ‘Captain Hook’. Norman, still just 24, currently boasts a KO rate of 78.57% with 22 knockouts in 28 wins. If he continues this trajectory, it’s highly likely he could be one of the best of his generation, like Roy Jones Jr. himself. Another fan added, “Brian Norman Jr. is unstoppable at 147!”, a sentiment echoed widely, as Norman has dominated the welterweight division since turning pro in 2018.

“Sheeeeeeeesh,” one user wrote, summing up the disbelief many felt after watching the smooth, devastating finish. Another chimed in with a pointed critique, “USA 🙏🏽 stop hyping up these Japanese fighters cause of Inoue… they not on Inoue level at all,” highlighting a broader conversation about regional hype versus individual merit. While Sasaki showed heart, fans were quick to note that Brian Norman’s skill set put him on a completely different tier.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Others were just in awe of Brian Norman’s growing resume. “100% KO of the year idc what anybody says,” one fan wrote. Remember Norman’s TKO win over Giovani Santillan on May 18, 2024? In that bout, the Decatur native handed the 33-year-old veteran his first professional loss with a 10th-round knockout, despite being the less experienced and younger fighter. That win was seen as a major turning point in Norman’s rise and only added to the mounting excitement around his name.

Reactions continued to flood in. “Jin is dead,” another user commented bluntly, while another called the finish “picture perfect.” With back-to-back statement wins, it’s clear Brian Norman Jr. is comfortable in the welterweight division. But the looming question now is whether he will stay put to continue his reign or move up in weight to chase a marquee fight with someone like Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis. With Ennis signaling a move up, the path might soon clear for Norman to become the division’s next breakout star. So, who do you think he should fight next? And is he the new face of the 147lbs division?