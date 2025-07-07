Brian Norman Sr. Makes Explosive Claim About Son’s Bloody Sparring Session With Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis isn’t merely the brightest star in boxing—uttering his very name brings attention to even his detractors. In the wake of Brian Norman Jr. finalizing a clash with Devin Haney for the WBO welterweight crown in November, an unexpected revelation has surfaced. Brian Norman Sr., father and trainer of the rising star, has unveiled a startling account of past sparring encounters between his son and the reigning WBA lightweight champion.

The sparring session in question allegedly took place in February 2021 under the infamous “doghouse” rules—an intense format where fighters go at it relentlessly until one either gets knocked out or concedes defeat. This timeline situates the sparring sessions before Gervonta Davis’ fight against Mario Barrios. “That day, ‘Tank’ was bloody. He was bloody, real-deal blood all over my son’s shirt the first day,” recalled Brian Norman Sr during a conversation shared on X by pound4pound.

According to Norman Sr., the two returned to spar again the following Monday at the “Mustafa Gym.” However, by Tuesday, according to Sr, Tank began offering excuses for his performance. “Come Tuesday, he called Mustafa back. Yeah. ‘Man, he was up late and he was drinking, he was partying’. He come back and he had excuses,” said Norman Sr. The next day, Gervonta Davis was reportedly eager for a rematch, fueled by a desire for redemption.

“He walks in and he says, ‘I’m not leaving here till I break that nose.’ That’s what he said to my son, we walk in the door. That’s the day the n****a quit, got out the ring, didn’t say s**t,” Norman Sr. continued. Interestingly, Gervonta Davis did post a now-deleted tweet in February 2021, stating, “I hurt my hand sparring today.” The injury ultimately delayed his return to the ring until June of that year. However, aside from Brian Norman Sr.’s account, the true circumstances surrounding the injury remain unclear.

Nevertheless, Norman Sr. stood by his version of events. “That was his excuse for why the f*** he got out the ring and just quit and didn’t say, this a quit or not?” he said. Tank, who recently deactivated his social media accounts, hasn’t responded to Norman Sr.’s claim. Regardless of whether what Norman Sr. said was true or not, his son isn’t the only one to have sparred with Gervonta Davis.

Gervonta Davis vs. Devin Haney sparring session

Back in April 2024, ahead of Devin Haney’s fight against Ryan Garcia, the latter leaked a sparring clip between Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney. The footage shows a young Haney backed up against the ropes as Davis unleashes a sharp combination. The sparring, which took place at Floyd Mayweather’s gym, featured the teenage Haney with far less experience, prompting discussion about the clip’s context and timing.

via Imago May 19, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – May 19: Devin Haney weighs in for his 12-round main-event Undisputed Lightweight championship bout against Vasilly Lomachenko at TopRank on ESPN – Haney v Loma at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230519_zsa_p175_092 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Haney quickly responded, writing, “Never did they post a chopped up edited video. 16 years old & in there holding my own. We bet AB pops & he honoured it & paid! Ryan we watched you quit, we are not the same & never will be.” Adrien Broner, who was present during the sparring, later claimed Haney had gotten the upper hand, but suggested in a real fight, Gervonta Davis would likely win the fight.

The 30-year-old is currently slated for a rematch against Lamont Roach Jr., whom he defeated twice in the amateurs, but could not beat in the professional stage. So, even if Norman Sr.’s claims are true, a professional fight between Norman Jr. and Davis could look vastly different. What do you make of the alleged sparring session?