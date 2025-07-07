British Boxing Legend Reveals 3 Reasons Anthony Joshua Beats Tyson Fury

The sweet science has never been short on dream matchups—but some linger longer than others. One of them is the tantalizing clash between two titans of British boxing: the thunderous Olympic gold medalist from Watford and the undefeated giant with a gypsy soul. Fans have been salivating over Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury for years, but as the bout remains stuck in a promotional tug-of-war, opinions have begun swirling like a good left hook.

Amid this never-ending “Will they, won’t they?” comes a surprisingly sharp jab from none other than Frank Bruno, the beloved former WBC heavyweight champion and British boxing legend from the 90s. Speaking to IFL TV’s Kugan Cassius during a candid ringside interview—clearly still energized by the roar of the sport—Bruno pulled no punches while discussing who he believes would come out on top if the long-anticipated clash took place tomorrow.

When asked if he still watches the sport, the 63-year-old legend grinned: “Yeah, I watch boxing all the time—that’s my life. You always want to watch the boxing. There hasn’t been too much on at the moment, but I hope it comes into a season where a lot of people are fighting one another and it gets very busy.” It wasn’t long before Cassius steered the conversation into deeper waters: the elusive AJ vs. Fury fight.

Bruno, who once battled Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis in his prime, didn’t hesitate. “Money talks, and bullsh*t always walks, man,” he smirked, before diving into the hypothetical: “When the money’s right on the table, you’ll see them jump to it like flies. It should be a good fight once they get together.” But when pressed on who he’d favor in that fantasy fight, the Londoner dropped a heavyweight opinion: “I’d edge it to Joshua, you know what I mean? I think Tyson Fury has seen better days. AJ’s still younger, hungrier, and wants to prove himself. So he’ll have that fight in him—and he’ll do a good job.”

While the boxing world keeps talking, one man might finally be doing the walking—quietly stitching together the showdown fans feared would never happen.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh emerges as the quiet architect behind the long-awaited Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua super fight

The road to Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua has been so long and winding, it’s practically got its own postcode. While fans have grown numb to repeated postponements and cryptic callouts, it seems someone behind the scenes might finally be piecing the puzzle together—and he doesn’t throw punches, he pulls strings. In a recent IFL TV interview, Matchroom head Eddie Hearn lifted the curtain on the man he believes could finally make the mega-fight happen: Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hearn recalled a recent public outing with Joshua at Wimbledon, where the former unified champ was swarmed by fans. “AJ must’ve had about 4,000 photos yesterday. He didn’t turn one down… it takes like an hour to walk 50 yards with him,” he said. According to Hearn, Joshua calmly told him, “Look, I’ve given up trying to understand him years ago. I’m just doing my own thing.” While Fury remains elusive and unpredictable—“rebellious,” in Hearn’s words—AJ is quietly preparing for a fight later this year, regardless of who stands in the opposite corner.

But this isn’t just a tale of two personalities. The real shift, Hearn hinted, may be strategic. Speaking to BoxingScene via Instagram, he revealed: “They want them both to have a comeback fight. And then, in my opinion, Turki [Alalshikh]’s going to move straight forward and make AJ-Fury.” Alalshikh, the man already credited with orchestrating Fury vs Usyk, now has his sights set on closing boxing’s biggest unfinished chapter.