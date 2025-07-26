Bruce ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington vs. Mateus Heita Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

On July 26 at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York, Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington and Namibia’s Mateus Heita will battle it out for the WBC Interim World Featherweight title, which will serve as the co-main event to Xander Zayas’ clash with Jorge Garcia Perez for the WBO World Junior Middleweight title, airing live on ESPN in the US. For those who may not know, this will be the last boxing event broadcast on TV in the US, with none scheduled here after at the moment. Nevertheless, Carrington, the WBC’s No. 1-ranked contender and better known as ‘Shu Shu’, admits most American fans know little about the 11th-ranked Heita. Still, he has trained as if he were preparing to face champions like Nick Ball (WBA), Rafael Espinoza (WBO), Stephen Fulton (WBC), or Angelo Leo (IBF) this Saturday night in New York.

“He’s definitely one of those guys you can’t overlook,” Carrington told The Ring when asked about Heita. “Even if there isn’t much footage or his experience is limited, I know he’ll come in top shape for this opportunity. I feel like this is going to be a very interesting fight.” For Heita, this marks both his first fight outside Namibia (except for one fight in Zimbabwe) and a significant step up in competition against “Shu Shu.” “I’ve proven to the world that I’m a world-class boxer,” Heita said. “I see Bruce as just another obstacle on my path to becoming a world champion. There’s nothing particularly special about him.” So, who has the edge to take the win? Let’s examine their stats and styles to predict how this clash might unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Predicting Bruce ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington vs. Mateus Heita Stats: Who has better stats and record?

Bruce Carrington, who made his boxing debut on the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III undercard, enters the bout with an unblemished record of 15 wins, no losses, and no draws, with 9 of those victories coming by knockout. Mateus Heita, likewise undefeated, boasts 14 wins with 9 knockouts and no draws. Statistically, Heita appears to have a slight edge in power, holding a 64% knockout rate compared to Carrington’s 60%.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Moreover, Bruce Carrington, at 28 years old, is the older fighter by one year, and both he and Heita share an orthodox stance. On paper, Carrington has a touch more experience, having fought one more professional bout and completed 82 rounds compared to Heita’s 73. While Carrington turned pro in 2021, nearly three years after Heita’s debut victory over Elifas Kambunga via third-round TKO in 2018, he currently enjoys higher rankings: No. 2 with the WBA, No. 1 with the WBC, and No. 7 with The Ring, whereas Heita is ranked No. 11 by the WBC at featherweight.

Now, Bruce Carrington is fully aware of what an upset win would mean for Heita, similar to how Jeremia Nakathila’s stoppage of Miguel Berchelt elevated his Namibian compatriot three years ago. “He’s highly rated for a reason,” Carrington said. “This guy is no slouch. He gets the opponents in front of him out of there the way he’s supposed to.” While the numbers suggest Carrington holds the upper hand, other factors could still shape the outcome of fight night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bruce ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington vs. Mateus Heita height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Starting with physical attributes, Bruce Carrington stands at 5’8″ (173 cm) with a reach of 72″ (183 cm), while no official data on Mateus Heita’s height and reach is currently available. In terms of weight, recent records show Carrington at 125.3 lbs (56.8 kg), slightly lighter than Heita, who weighs in at 126.0 lbs (57.2 kg), potentially giving the Namibian a minor advantage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Boxing Council (@wbcboxing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

When it comes to betting odds, Bruce Carrington is the overwhelming favorite at 1/50 (-5000) to win outright, while ‘The Beast’ sits at 15/1 (+1500) for those backing an upset. DraftKings further underscores Carrington’s dominance, listing the 15-0 contender as a 40-1 favorite over the 14-0 challenger in this 12-round co-main event. Although limited footage exists of Mateus Heita, as most of his 13 fights have been in Namibia, Carrington remains confident in the analysis his team has done on his opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He fights kinda like a boxer-puncher,” Carrington explained. “He doesn’t really use his feet much. He likes to fight off a low, lead-hand guard, almost like a shoulder-roll style. He has a decent jab and seems to carry solid power in how he breaks opponents down. But I don’t think he has enough in his arsenal to deal with a guy like me.”

That said, Bruce Carrington appears to have his opponent well-scouted and is strongly favored to win the bout. Having fought numerous times in New York, his home turf, the Brooklyn native is determined not to let “The Beast” from Namibia snatch a victory in his backyard. Still, as Bruce Carrington himself acknowledged, Mateus Heita is coming to seize the spotlight, and in boxing, anything can happen once the bell rings. So, who do you have winning?