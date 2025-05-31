Caleb Plant Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse and Endorsements

“Going into my world title fight in 2019, you know, I had like $500 left in my bank account.” During a pre-fight inside peek, Caleb Plant revealed this in a Revenge Tour video on his YouTube before the Trevor McCumby fight last year. He was talking about a time when he was just a contender, pouring all his money into the sport, trying to get to the one thing boxers want most—a world title. But then, financial hardships weren’t an unfamiliar thing to the boxer. In childhood, Plant and his sister Madeline used to rely on canned goods donated to the Bethesda Center in Ashland City, Tennessee, for food.

Fast forward to today. The former IBF super middleweight champ has his own nutritionist. Thanks to the upset victory over Jose Uzcategui six years ago. That really changed everything. Since then, Sweethands has fought many high-profile bouts, including against Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez, bringing in millions of dollars. Now, the boxer is set to return after an eight-month hiatus, about to earn some big bucks punching Jose Armando Resendiz tomorrow in Las Vegas. Call it a tune-up fight or not, after greasing himself back in the sport, Plant would be able to reach even higher heights in terms of paychecks. Just like the portfolio he’s built for himself until now.

Caleb Plant’s 2025 net worth and endorsements

According to Tuko, Caleb Plant’s net worth in 2025 stands around $3 million to $5 million, which is backed by his boxing fight purses, pay-per-view revenue shares, endorsements, and merchandise sales. To date, the Nashville native has secured lucrative endorsement deals that help him add to his financial portfolio. SNAC Nutrition, for example, is his primary sponsor. If you’re an observant fan, you’d have noticed the well-known sports nutrition brand’s logo on Plant’s boxing gear.

Apart from just goodies, the company also supports athletes with dietary supplements and nutritional advice. Plant also endorses Avianne Jewelers, a luxury jewelry brand that is known for its bespoke pieces and celebrity clientele. Then, mirroring his love for shoe shopping himself, Plant also has a partnership with Shoe Palace, a footwear and apparel retailer. In fact, Plant holds an online store on his website, where he sells casual clothing and merchandise. Prices are usually in the $15 to $60 range. Besides, the thirty-two-year-old also uses his 713k followers on Instagram to often promote some other brands through his posts.

But that’s not even the main part. Most of Plant’s boxing income comes from his fight purses, like any other boxer’s does.

How much does Caleb Plant make every fight? Canelo Purse and Boxing Career Earnings

Obviously, Plant’s highest earnings from a fight were when he fought Cinnamon four years ago. He earned a guaranteed purse of $10 million plus a forty percent share in the PPV revenue, which was $64 million, by the way! But then, that was Plant’s highest payday, even though he lost via eleventh-round TKO.

The second-highest amount of money Sweethands ever made was in the bout against David Benavidez. His purse earnings were $2 million. Plant lost by unanimous decision in this high-profile grudge match, giving away the opportunity to hold the WBC interim super middleweight title. Apart from these two fights, Plant’s earnings have been comparatively on the lower end of the spectrum:

Jose Armando Resendiz 31 May 2025 Fight yet to happen $750k Trevor McCumby September 2024 Won WBA Interim Super Middleweight Title $350,000 Canelo Álvarez November 2021 Lost via 11th-round TKO $10,000,000 David Benavidez March 2023 Lost via unanimous decision $2,000,000 Anthony Dirrell October 2022 Won via 9th-round KO $1,500,000 Caleb Truax January 2021 Won via unanimous decision $750,000 Mike Lee July 2019 Won via 3rd-round TKO $750,000 José Uzcátegui January 2019 Won IBF Super Middleweight Title $150,000

Still, what Plant is making now is a much better situation financially than he was in 2019. Like we mentioned, while the boxer did not go broke, he was facing significant financial hardships. How and why? Let’s have a deeper dive into it.

Caleb Plant’s broke status in 2019

“It’s important for fighters to reinvest back into their company…I feel like a lot of fighters, they get a little money and they spend it all on this, that, and the third…If you really want to take it all the way up and reach those heights, you gotta put that money back into your company, just like any other entrepreneur,” said Caleb Plant. It was only after Plant had started making big checks through boxing that he could really put his financial knowledge into practice. Before that, there would just not be enough money.

Plant has been vocal about how it takes funds to rise in boxing. You need to invest in nutritionists, massage therapists, trainers, etc., to up your game. And that is exactly what Plant did after he won the IBF super middleweight title. “I could definitely tell a difference in, how much harder I was able to train, longer throughout the week…As opposed to starting to feel it a little bit on Wednesday, Thursday…I’m, you know, finishing the week almost basically as strong as I was starting the week,” Plant told.

So, that is why he was a bit low on savings at the time. Because he would put all of his money into paying for his team. Which is important to winning more bouts in the future, as a boxer. And that is something you can call an investment in yourself and your future, right? Right now, Sweethands is all focused on taking on Resendiz tomorrow. When he does that, his purses would start going back to the level he was making before. And maybe even more, who knows?