Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

“I have nothing to lose in the ring, but I do have something to fight for—because I’m going to be a dad for the first time.” That is what Jose Armando Resendiz said yesterday. It was the last press conference before he faces the WBA interim super middleweight champion, Caleb Plant, in the latter’s first title defense after an 8-month layoff. So, despite being the underdog, the Mexican would do everything in his power to win and boost his resume. Sweethands, on the other hand, could only gain a victory in the Trevor McCumby bout last year after a tough fight.

At that time, he was coming off a lost opportunity of grabbing David Benavidez‘s WBC interim belt in the division, and defeating the 28-1 orthodox wasn’t a piece of cake. In fact, it was a unanimous decision triumph for Plant after regrouping from a fourth-round knockdown. As for Resendiz, he is still trying to overcome the September 2021 loss to Marcos Hernandez, which came early on in his career. The day after tomorrow, when Plant and the 26-year-old clash, neither of them will want to leave the ring with another loss on their resume. For Plant, it’s his tune-up fight to get back in the show. For Resendiz, it’ll be a career-defining showdown, fighting against someone who is much ahead in terms of experience. But who would win? Let’s take an educated guess.

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Who Has the Edge in Stats, Records, and Size?

When looking at the overall picture, most wouldn’t have second thoughts when it comes to deciding who would improve their record from this fight. Plant, of course. We’ll tell you why. Shall we take a look at both of their stats first? Plant, thirty-two years old, has fought elite competition—Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez, Anthony Dirrell (former two-time world champ), José Uzcátegui (world champ), and Caleb Truax (former world champ), to name a few. While Resendiz’s wins only came against less high-profile opponents.

Moreover, a four-year gap between their professional debuts puts Plant’s record at 23-2-0, compared to the 15-2-0 boxer’s record. Though Resendiz has a higher knockout percentage at 73% when compared to his fan-favorite opponent’s 61%. So, that one factor does give him the upper hand. Yet, the overall experience does play a role. What do you think? As for the size, too, Plant is the bigger one here, at a height of 6’1″/185 cm with a longer reach of 74″/188 cm. Resendiz is 5′ 10″/178 cm tall, with a 68.9″/175 cm reach, according to Box Live. So, is Caleb Plant really more likely to win?

Caleb Plant vs.Armando Resendiz: Final Prediction

Currently, Plant is a major fan favorite at -2500, and Resendiz is the underdog at +1000 to +1100. With 163 rounds fought, he is significantly higher than Resendiz’s 89. So, it’s no rocket science that his experience will definitely shine. But let’s also not forget fighting styles. Because that is a very important factor in boxing matches, often overruling the physical attributes of those involved. But then again, Sweethands is just better at everything in this matchup.

Plant is a slick, polished technician. High ring IQ. Fast hands. Elusive footwork. What more do you need? He’s great at outboxing his opponents from the outside. Thanks to the sharp jabs and precise punches. And his cardio proves a plus point as well. But then, when he lost to Canelo Alvarez in November ’11, his weakness and struggle when put against relentless pressure and high-volume punchers were evident too.

If that’s something that Armando “Toro” Resendiz takes note of, being an aggressive and pressure-oriented fighter himself, he can turn the odds. The young boxer brings a high motor power, dominating from the inside. He’ll try to absorb some punishment to land his own shots. Overall, if he’s able to figure out a way to fight at super middleweight better, moving up from the 160-pound limit, and tackle Plant’s natural abilities at the 168-pound limit, Resendiz stands a good chance of giving a fight. He is coming off three stoppage victories from the last four fights, but then, Plant is an elite opponent.

If that sounds diplomatic, here’s a one-line answer. Caleb Plant is favored to win via late TKO or a unanimous decision. Unless Resendiz forces a brawl, he cannot win. What are your opinions on that? Got a unique take? Debate down!