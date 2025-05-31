Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz Walkout Songs: List of Ring Walk Music Jermall Charlo and Undercard Boxers Have Used Before

The Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz card is about to kick off in a few hours on Amazon Prime Video, with some blockbuster action jam-packed in the undercard. While the fights have enough buzz around them, the night of action is expected to come to life, especially because of the exciting ring-walk music the fighters have planned for their fights. However, the question is, what are those songs?

Are there any guest appearances these fighters have planned out to get themselves and the audience in the Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, hyped? Unfortunately, those details are currently under wraps, but taking a deeper dive into their past ring walks can give you a good idea of what to expect from the event tonight.

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Ring walk songs

The interim WBA super middleweight champion Caleb Plant often steps into the ring with entrance music that reflects his mindset and personality. Take his March 25, 2023, fight against David Benavidez, for instance, he walked out to ‘Where Yo Money At’ by Nipsey Hussle featuring Pacman. The track, a gritty West Coast anthem, set the tone for Plant’s confidence and focus. Nipsey, known for his inspirational lyrics and deep connection to Los Angeles, added a layer of cultural weight to the moment.

Other than that, Plant’s most memorable ring walk was back on November 6, 2021, for the biggest fight of his career against Canelo Alvarez. Before that high-profile clash, Plant was accompanied by New York rapper Conway the Machine, who performed ‘Fear of God’ live as Muhammad Ali’s iconic words played in the background. He was dressed in all-white, as his entrance showcased a powerful blend of old-school inspiration and modern-day grit.

In contrast, details about Armando Reséndiz’s previous ring walk songs are limited. However, since this is going to be the biggest fight of his career thus far, fans can expect something spectacular from the Mexican boxer. Hopefully, it will give the audience a look into his fighting style while hyping up the fans for the action ahead. That leaves the rest of the undercard.

Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna & undercard: Ringwalk music

For Jermall Charlo, one of the most iconic entrances came in 2019 when Houston rap legend Z-Ro walked him out, performing the fan-favorite ‘Mo City Freestyle.’ The moment electrified the crowd of 6,408, who rapped along word-for-word, highlighting Charlo’s deep connection to Houston culture. Charlo himself noted, “Z-Ro is one of the legends of Houston. I appreciate Z-Ro coming out with me and getting the city to stand up for me.”

On the other side, Thomas LaManna chose Derez De’Shon’s ‘Hardaway’ for a 2018 bout, a gritty anthem fitting his underdog persona. Rising star Curmel Moton, who will fight Renny Viamonte Mastrapa, made his presence known with ‘Accra Dreams’ by Friyie for his walkout against Hilario Martinez Moreno in October 2024. In the next fight, he was accompanied by D. Sturdy, blending modern flair with motivation. While these musical choices stood out, not much is known about the entrance music from the rest of the undercard.

That said, Caleb Plant, Jermall Charlo, and the entire undercard are set to deliver an exciting night of boxing, not just with their in-ring action, but also through their choice of ring walk music. Which songs do you think the fighters will choose tonight?