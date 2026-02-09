Calls Mount Against Logan Paul’s Promo for Brother Jake’s $9 Billion Business Rival at Super Bowl LX

WWE star Logan Paul made headlines during Super Bowl LX—not just for his comments on Bad Bunny’s involvement in the halftime show, but for a surprising move off the field. ‘The Maverick’ was seen promoting Polymarket, a blockchain-based prediction market that competes directly with his brother Jake Paul’s betting app, Betr Holdings Inc.

As the Super Bowl unfolded on Sunday, Polymarket shared a post on X featuring Logan Paul seated in the bleachers, videoed from behind, with his smartphone in hand. The footage suggested that Paul was placing a staggering $1 million wager. Sensing an opportunity, Polymarket quickly capitalized on the moment.

Has Logan Paul invested in Polymarket?

“Logan Paul checking Polymarket at the Big Game,” the company wrote in the caption. Although neither Logan Paul nor Polymarket has explicitly said that it’s a promotional video, it’s clear what they intended to do with the footage. It’s also worth mentioning that Logan Paul is not directly invested in Polymarket as an individual investor.

He is, however, connected indirectly through his role as a General Partner at Anti Fund, a venture firm co-founded by his brother Jake Paul and Geoffrey Woo. Anti Fund has Polymarket in its portfolio as a Series B investment in 2025. Logan Paul joined Anti Fund as a General Partner in December 2025, following the close of their oversubscribed $30M Fund I.

Notably, after investments from several bigwigs like Figma’s Dylan Field, Zynga’s Mark Pincus, Uber’s Travis Kalanick, Polymarket’s valuation hit $9 billion in 2025, making Polymarket’s founder and CEO, Shayne Coplan, the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. And for good reason, Coplan’s company was letting ordinary people bet on future events.

The unemployment rate or when Bitcoin will hit an all-time high—users can find a lot of things to wager their money on. Regardless, Polymarket’s attempt to promote its product through Logan didn’t fool fans, as the post quickly backfired on them.

Fans refused to bite

Questions quickly emerged about the convenient footage, showing Paul using the platform. “How much did you pay him?” one user asked. That information is currently unavailable.

Meanwhile, this user started speculating. “To be honest, I think he’s an investor in it,” the user commented. While he isn’t an investor directly, he does have some stake in the company.

The next user decided to make his point sarcastically. “Damn, you’d think he was paid by Polymarket or something, the way this was captured perfectly,” the user wrote. Well, Logan obviously wouldn’t be willing to do it out of the goodness of his heart.

Another user refused to believe the video was not an advertisement. “If this isn’t an ad, I don’t know what to say,” the user claimed. This was also not the first time Logan Paul had promoted Polymarket. Not long ago, Paul explained how Polymarket works to Lil Yachty on his podcast—a clip that Polymarket later shared on social media.

Others found humor in how conveniently Polymarket appeared to capture Logan Paul using the app on his phone. One user sarcastically remarked, “That’s so crazy that you captured this completely natural moment.” Logan, however, isn’t the only influencer tied to the platform. Eric Pan, who boasts over 297,000 followers on Instagram, has also promoted Polymarket.

Moral of the story? Logan Paul might not have invested in the company, but Polymarket’s success will inadvertently benefit him and his brother Jake Paul. But would you try the app?